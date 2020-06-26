Sunpro Solar Partners with Unirac as Industry-First Platinum Certified Installer

Sunpro Solar is among an elite group of solar installers hand-selected by Unirac, a pioneer in the solar racking space for 20 years, as a Certified Platinum Installer. Certified partners have the full backing of Unirac, a company distinguished by its products that outlive their original warranties. The platinum-tier certification in this industry-first program is designed to differentiate top installers while bringing significant benefits to homeowners.



More Headlines Articles

"It's clear from solar installers' demand that our solid products and warranties make a real difference in their businesses and their customer satisfaction," said Peter Lorenz, Unirac CEO. "That's exactly why we rolled out this program—to arm our trusted installation partners with training, tools and marketing assets to help grow their own businesses and continue providing excellent customer support."Sunpro Solar has achieved the top tier certification from Unirac after being evaluated on measurable company practices and consumer confidence. All partners are vetted on how well they embody the ideals of Unirac's mission, "Better Solar Starts Here," thus helping the solar industry expand across the country. The Certified Platinum level will provide extended warranties for homeowners while providing second-to-none customer service."Sunpro Solar is proud to be among the first Unirac Platinum Certified Installers," said Marc Jones, Founder/CEO. "Partnering with companies that stand behind their product allows us to offer the strongest warranties in the industry."About SunproFounded in 2008, Sunpro Solar is one of the leading providers of solar energy and battery storage for the Southern United States and Gulf regions. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, Sunpro Solar provides solar energy solutions to residential and commercial properties across the United States. Sunpro Solar is one of the fastest growing solar energy companies nationwide. Sunpro Solar was ranked #8 for 2019 Solar Power World's Magazine Top Solar Rooftop Contractors Nationwide as well as no. 209 on Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies in the U.S in 2016. Visit www.gosunpro.com to learn more about Sunpro Solar.About UniracA pioneer in solar racking, Unirac has been North America's leading manufacturer of solar PV mounting systems for 20 years. The premier U.S. solar racking manufacturer with products that outlive their warranties, Unirac has more than 5GW of experience and 750,000 installations that back up their responsive customer service and supply-chain excellence. Unirac is launching the solar industry's first racking certification program for installers with three tiers available to selected partners. Learn more at www.unirac.com.