Natural Power appointed as owner’s engineer for Llwyndyrus solar

Natural Power was responsible for the preparation of the technical documentation for the EPC contract, engagement with each of the tendering contractors and management of the tender process. Following selection of the preferred bidder, Natural Power acted as technical advisor to Blackfinch Energy throughout the contract negotiation process which culminated in appointment of the EPC contractor.



David Dunne, Operations Manager at Natural Power, said "This is the first time we have partnered with Blackfinch to deliver engineering and construction project management services, and our technical expertise has complemented the financial and commercial acumen of Blackfinch to ensure a successful procurement process during the pre-construction phase. We now look forward to continuing our partnership throughout the construction phase as owner's engineer with the solar farm scheduled to enter commercial operation by the end of 2020."Guy Lavarack, Investment Director at Blackfinch Energy, added: "We are delighted to have signed the engineering, procurement and construction contract on our first subsidy-free development for a large ground-mount solar site. This is an important milestone for the project. It also reflects how Blackfinch Energy is developing new projects in its own name."As a growing, acquisitive business, we continue working to meet the requirements of our investors, who are motivated to play their part in the global movement against climate change. At the UK level, site activity can make an important contribution to the local community in Llwyndyrus as well as to the UK energy mix nationally."In the past 12 months, Natural Power has supported more than 6GW of solar projects including work as technical advisor, independent engineer of record, energy yield analysis, providing expertise on PV plant lifetime extension, and installation quality; as well as more than 100MW of storage projects supported through due diligence and lender's technical advisor roles. Globally, the business has supported 14.5GW across 236 solar projects since 2012 and has a proven reputation and track record of working with clients to deliver solar projects from site finding and feasibility studies through permitting and construction. Find out more here www.naturalpower.com/uk/expertise/sector/solar