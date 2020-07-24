Q CELLS now offers companies in Germany green electricity tariffs and sustainable energy solutions

[Berlin, July 24, 2020] Q CELLS, a globally successful full-range supplier of clean energy solutions in the areas of solar systems, solar power plants, energy storage and energy supply, is entering the commercial customer segment with ecological electricity tariffs, thereby supplementing its existing range of products for household customers.



Small and medium-sized companies can now benefit from a variety of tariff variants and secure a reliable supply of green electricity at favourable conditions - TÜV-tested and climate-friendly. Q CELLS commercial customers can manage tariff and customer data online in their password-protected customer area and find out about their consumption and cost situation at any time. From 2021, Q CELLS will also begin supplementing its low-cost green electricity tariffs for household customers and small and medium-sized enterprises with tailored energy supply concepts delivered with electricity from renewable energy sources for large-scale consumers.Inexpensive solar power meets ecological electricity contractsIn addition, Q CELLS also offers companies in Germany access to low-cost solar power solutions. With new offers such as power contracting and facility leasing, two ways in which companies can benefit from low-cost and clean solar power even without their own investment costs are being demonstrated.In both models, Q CELLS installs a solar plant on the roof of the owner at its own expense and also covers the company's remaining power requirements with electricity from 100% renewable sources in Germany and Austria. Q CELLS thus offers all interested companies a cost-effective and sustainable complete solution from a single source. Solutions for energy storage, e-mobility and smart energy or cloud products can be added as required.Q CELLS is the only company in the energy sector to combine the complete portfolio of a renowned solar manufacturer with new and innovative green electricity products. Thus, Q CELLS covers the entire spectrum of the value chain in the field of renewable energies with solar DNA completely from one source. With its smart, innovative and individual energy solutions for private and commercial customers, Q CELLS ensures that its customers can always obtain the energy they need for their daily needs at low cost and in an ecologically sustainable manner.Maengyoon Kim, Head of Sales EU of Q CELLS, says: "It is important to us to offer our customers the full range of both smart and sustainable energy solutions. So we are not just thinking of our technologically leading solar systems and services, but of the complete supply of climate-friendly electricity from a single source - for both private and commercial use. This makes us one of the pioneers of the climate-neutral power supply that we urgently need now and in the future.Q CELLS is a leading international renewable energy company with many years of experience in research and technology development. Q CELLS is not only the market leader for solar modules in Germany, but was recently awarded one of the highest honors for consumer quality in Germany as the most popular brand in the solar technology category of the Life & Living Award 2020 from n-tv.About Q CELLSQ CELLS is a renowned total energy solutions provider in solar cell and module, energy storage, downstream project business and energy retail. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Q CELLS provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.Safe-Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and Q CELLS' operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Q CELLS does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.