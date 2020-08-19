OzEnergy & Enerparc completed an 1173 kWp rooftop PV plant in Turkey!

The Gamateks Honaz rooftop project is estimated to offset CO2 emissions by approximately 1.008 metric tons annually, the equivalent of 420 homes' energy use for one year.



Ozgur Aydinli who is Board Member of Gamateks stated that "We considered to work with Enerparc and OzEnergy for our first solar project, as they are the leading solar companies since the first solar PV project realized in Turkey. However, we believe that we have made the right decision by entrusting our roof to Europe's largest solar player."ErtuÄŸ BabataÅŸ, International Sales Manager of Enerparc AG said that "First project of Enerparc was a rooftop project in Turkey! It's our pleasure to continue rooftop PV projects together with our valuable Turkish partner. We have carried out many successful projects with OzEnergy both in Turkey and in neighbouring countries. We are sure that we will undertake many successful projects with our experience and expertise in rooftop projects. We'd like to thank Gamateks for choosing us and paying attention to quality and experience.The entrepreneurial potential, especially in the SME sector, is very high in Turkey. We see great potential in the development of commercial rooftop systems for self-consumption, financed by Turkish companies themselves. Moreover, the diverse economic and cultural relations between Germany and Turkey are seen as very conducive to the involvement of German companies in the country."Ã–zgÃ¼r Sarpdag, Board Member of OzEnergy said that "We're proud to be the sole registered partner of Enerparc who is the developer of special projects and also the largest solar energy player in Europe. We're sure that we will accomplish very successful works together for the upcoming years. We would like to thank Gamateks who is the leading local producer & exporter of Turkish textile products, for choosing us.â€˜'About GamateksGamateks is a company, which was found and started production in 1984 in Denizli. Today, the company is able to make full integrated production from fabric to clothing in 100.000 mÂ² indoor area in various locations around the World with its 3000 employees. It has been taking firm steps towards being a global brand with support of Turquality by Ministry of Economy of Turkish Republic.In 2013, Gamateks was declared at the first rank in the second 500 biggest industrial companies list (ISO 500), prepared by Istanbul Chamber of Industry. Today it takes place among the first 500 biggest companies list of the same organisation.About Enerparc AGEnerparc AG, headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, is an internationally oriented and dynamically growing company whose management and staff have been successfully furthering the technological and commercial evolution of solar energy for many years. More than 3,000 megawatts of installed solar power in the leading German market as well as in Europe, the USA and Asia provide testament to our joint experience.About OzEnergyOzEnergy -headquartered in Izmir, Turkey- executives are the professionals who have pioneered the development of the industry since the early stages of the solar energy sector of Turkey. Besides the projects in Turkey; Ukraine, Albania, Cyprus and Iraq are also some countries where OzEnergy is involved in PV projects.