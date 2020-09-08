EagleView to Help Solar Professionals Receive Certification at NABCEP 2020 CE Conference

EagleView, the leading technology provider of aerial imagery, data analytics, and GIS solutions, is proud to host a training session at the first-ever virtual North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners® (NABCEP®) 2020 CE Conference, which takes place from September 9-24, designed to help solar practitioners achieve or recertify for their NABCEP Board Certification.



The annual NABCEP CE Conference brings together globally-recognized experts in solar PV, providing advanced-level content for PV industry professionals with experience in solar + storage, PV installation, technical sales, design, O&M or system inspection. It is the only industry event where NABCEP Board Certified Professionals can obtain all the education units needed to recertify. Non-certified solar professionals can earn up to 18 hours towards certification by attending the conference."EagleView is excited to be participating in the NABCEP educational curriculum at the 2020 CE Conference," said Tim Rochman, EagleView VP for energy sales. "This event brings together the biggest players in residential solar. The fact that EagleView is presenting an NABCEP-approved course is a testament to our growth and expertise in the solar market."EagleView's high-resolution aerial imagery and property measurements derived from computer vision enable solar installers to bid and plan projects more efficiently and design systems with unprecedented accuracy using remote shading analysis. EagleView's Inform™ Essentials+ solution provides detailed property measurements with 3D models, and Inform™ Advanced adds third-party verified remote shading analysis to optimize designs for energy production.The live training session, ‘Enabling Virtual Workflows', will be taught by NABCEP Certified Associate Product Manager Anders Alexander on Friday, September 18, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM ET. A recording of the session will be available for one year following the event for those who cannot attend the conference, and EagleView will continue to provide the session on a regular basis during that time.EagleView is also hosting a live exhibit booth at the conference, and will be staffing the booth live from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM on September 9, 16, and 24. Attendees can stop by to learn about EagleView's solar offerings, speak with solar professionals about the education session and receive promo codes towards their first order.Attendees can also review the booth and request more info regarding EagleView and its products any time during the conference.About EagleViewEagleView is a leader in aerial imagery, machine learning-derived data analytics and software, helping customers in different industries use property insights for smarter planning, building and living. With more than 200 patents, EagleView pioneered the field of aerial property measurements and has the largest multi-modal image database in history, covering 98 percent of the U.S. population. Flying over 9.5 million linear miles every year, EagleView's coverage is the most extensive and up to date, enabling local government and business customers to use the most accurate data to make timely and informed decisions. For more information, call (866) 659-8439, visit http://www.eagleview.com and follow @EagleViewTech.