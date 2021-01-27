KiloVault Unveils New 1200 Watt-Hour Deep-Cycle Batteries

Boxborough, Massachusetts (January 27, 2021) - ​KiloVault,​ a provider of innovative and affordable residential and commercial renewable energy solutions, this week unveiled the new



1200 HLX and 1200 CHLX​ heavy-duty deep-cycle lithium batteries. These 1,200 Watt-hour- capacity batteries complement KiloVault's existing 1,800 Wh and 3,600 Wh models, andhandle 80A of continuous charging current and 100A of continuous discharging current. The smaller capacity and reduced weight of the 1200 HLX and 1200 CHLX make them ideally suited for applications such as marine and RV/camper use, golf carts, medical devices, and off-grid solar energy storage.Like all HLX/CHLX batteries, the new 1,200 Watt-hour models can be used in 12V, 24V, or 48V configurations and feature Bluetooth communication for easy health and performance monitoring. This flexibility - combined with a 5,000-cycle lifespan (at 80% depth of discharge) and low cost/kWh cycle - offers customers exceptional value for their energy storage needs. Even after 2,000 cycles at 100% depth of discharge, a 1200 HLX or 1200 CHLX battery will retain 80% or more of its original 1,200 Watt-hour storage capacity.KiloVault's HLX and CHLX series batteries do not require active cooling, as the the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry used in their cells isn't subject to the thermal runaway issues that other lithium technologies may experience. These batteries do not require regular watering, desulphating, or equalizing and do not produce dangerous off-gassing like lead-acid batteries do - making them safe for use in your garage or even inside your home. HLXs and CHLXs are incredibly safe and low-maintenance batteries, and outperform comparable lead-acid batteries by storing and discharging energy more efficiently to yield 12% more usable stored energy.The 1200 CHLX features the same internal heating technology as KiloVault's other CHLX batteries, which allows it to continue charging at subzero temperatures. As the ambient temperature dips below freezing (32oF/0°C), the charging current is rerouted through a heating film in the battery, allowing it to maintain an internal temperature above freezing. Once this is accomplished, the battery can resume normal charging.With built-in Bluetooth and the convenient HLX iT app for iOS and Android devices, monitoring your HLX and CHLX batteries' health and performance is easier than ever.For more information, including the data sheets, manuals, and warranty information, visit KiloVault's website at ​https://kilovault.com/​.About KiloVaultKiloVault® is dedicated to providing innovative and affordable renewable energy solutions for residential and commercial applications, storing the sun, and saving the planet. They design, market, and sell energy storage based on leading-edge technologies that reduce the cost of entry for homeowners and help reduce the impact of humanity on the environment. KiloVault's headquarters is located at 330 Codman Hill Road in Boxborough, Massachusetts. For more information visit their website at ​https://kilovault.com/​or call Toll Free (888) 218-5924.