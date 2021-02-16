CHEVROLET LAUNCHES 2022 BOLT EUV WITH A NATIONWIDE NETWORK TAKEOVER ON VOLTA CHARGING STATIONS

SAN FRANCISCO and DETROIT, Feb. 16, 2021 -- Volta, the industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, is partnering with Chevrolet to help introduce the new, all electric 2022 Bolt EUV and the redesigned Bolt EV. The Bolt EUV is part of GM's overall electrification push to launch 30 new electric vehicles by 2025.



Volta was chosen for this high impact campaign because it builds and operates an EV charging network with stations that also feature large eye-catching digital displays that function as a sophisticated media network. To raise awareness around the 2022 Bolt EUV's launch, Chevrolet has sponsored all ad inventory nationwide on Volta's charging stations on February 15 and 16, with a reach of more than 70 million consumers across 23 states and more than 200 municipalities."Volta and Chevrolet agree that drivers nationwide are ready to make the leap from gas to electric powered vehicles; partnering to help unveil the new Chevy Bolt EUV is a remarkably natural fit," said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta. "To truly transform our country's perception of EV ownership, we need to expand charging infrastructure while simultaneously targeting consumer behavior. Introducing the newest Bolt EUV through a charging network and media platform already situated at all the places consumers like to go will powerfully drive home the accessibility of EV adoption."Volta's digital media network delivers a high value, diversified audience reach of more than 70 million consumers in 14 of the 15 largest designated market areas. Volta media charging stations also offer brands a dynamic content experience, including activation and engagement opportunities. Brands running campaigns on Volta charging stations report experiencing positive results in brand awareness and increased purchase intent; in addition, Volta's business partners who choose to have Volta charging stations installed report an increase in spend, dwell time and engagement on site.This media partnership harnessing Volta's digital media network is the latest in a series of high impact campaigns for the Chevrolet brand. Chevrolet is among a number of the world's top brands that have chosen Volta's carbon-positive, environmentally conscious media network to reach their target consumer. Commonwealth McCann, the creative agency behind the campaign, and Carat, the media agency tasked with its strategic execution, have also been tapped to aid in the new Bolt EUV and redesigned Bolt EV reveal.About VoltaFor over a decade, Volta has been building a nationwide electric vehicle charging network to drive the world forward. Named after Alessandro Volta, the inventor of the electric battery, Volta's award-winning charging stations benefit brands, consumers, and real-estate locations by providing valuable advertising space to businesses and free charging to drivers. Strategically located in places where consumers already spend their time and money, Volta's chargers are currently the most used electric vehicle charging stations in the United States. Headquartered in San Francisco, Volta is bringing to communities the means of building a sustainable fueling network for the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com.About ChevroletFounded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com