TOYOTA AND HORIZON EDUCATIONAL INVITE YOU TO THE STEM SPLASH
Invite your students and their parents to an event where everyone will have the opportunity to experience the All-New 2021 Toyota Mirai. There will be STEM activities and Giveaways.
Ability to understand Diversity.
Determination to improve the old and create the new.
This is what the Present and future world is all about.
We in Horizon Educational are aware of that and therefore we would like to invite you to
an event full of inspiring combinations:
Education - Automotive Car - Hydrogen
Students - Automotive Industry Toyota - Mirai
WHEN: March 5, 6, 7 WHERE: Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek, CA
And what about the combination of Horizon Educational and Toyota? Also inspiring!
Toyota has been the most progressive car manufacturer in the field of alternative fuels. That is why they intensively support the Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix educational program. This 4-month long program accompanies high school students from the basics of renewable energy to building their own hydrogen-powered car model with which they race in a 4-hour race. This program is, for the fifth year in a row, a global series culminating in a world finale. Thanks to Toyota's long-term support, American teams are regularly placed at the forefront.
LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING YOU!
"There is a long way to go from designing a small toy car to improving the world, but this activity can become the crucial first step on the journey towards forming a better and cleaner future."
