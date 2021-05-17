Iron Edison Partners with Wholesale Electric Caribe in Puerto Rico

Iron Edison is excited to announce that it has partnered with Wholesale Electric Caribe, LLC to distribute the RE-Volt Battery in Puerto Rico and throughout the Caribbean.



The RE-Volt is Iron Edison's 5th generation Lithium Iron Phosphate battery. It is lightweight, hangs on the wall, and can be used as a direct replacement for lead acid batteriesThe RE-Volt received its Renewable Energy Equipment certification for use in Puerto Rico on November 24, 2020.In July, the RE-Volt will be available for purchase in Puerto Rico through Wholesale Electric Caribe, LLC. Wholesale Electric Caribe will offer two RE-Volt Battery options, the 100Ah at 51.2 Volts (5.12kWh) and 200Ah at 51.2 Volts (10.24kWh).Parallel up to 15 of these batteries, for a maximum of 150 kWhIntegrated battery management systemCan provide energy security without online monitoringUtilizes the safest type of lithium-ion chemistry, Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4)Ideal for residential and commercial useCompatible with all industry-leading inverters and charge controllers such as Schneider Electric, Outback Power, Magnum Energy, Sol-Ark, MidNite Solar and SMA for a faster and more convenient installation experienceExpected cycle life of 8,000 cycles at 80% depth of discharge10 year warranty and lifetime technical supportDoes not require internet connection for warranty coverageBased in Denver, Colorado, Iron Edison Battery Company has offered battery solutions for solar energy systems for over a decade. The Iron Edison team has designed thousands of off-grid and battery backup systems ranging from large-scale commercial systems in the United States to rural solar energy systems in small mountain villages in Nepal.Both our Nickel Iron and Lithium batteries have proven to be longer-lasting, more durable alternatives to lead acid batteries.As our most efficient battery, with low cost of ownership, the RE-Volt is slated to continue and enhance that tradition by offering our customers yet another option for reliable energy independence. Iron Edison is dedicated to educating people on the benefits of advanced storage battery technology.For more information, contact Iron Edison by phone, (720) 432-6433 or email, info@ironedison.comVisit our website at http://www.ironedison.comIron Edison se complace en anunciar que se ha asociado con Wholesale Electric Caribe, LLC para distribuir la batería RE-Volt en Puerto Rico y en todo el Caribe.El RE-Volt es la batería de fosfato de hierro y litio de quinta generación de Iron Edison. Es liviano, se cuelga en la pared y se puede usar como reemplazo directo de las baterías de plomo-ácido.El RE-Volt recibió su certificación de Equipo de Energía Renovable para su uso en Puerto Rico el 24 de noviembre de 2020.En julio, el RE-Volt estará disponible para su compra en Puerto Rico a través de Wholesale Electric Caribe, LLC. Wholesale Electric Caribe ofrecerá dos opciones de batería RE-Volt, la de 100 Ah a 51,2 Voltios (5,12 kWh) y la de 200 Ah a 51,2 Voltios (10,24 kWh).En paralelo hasta 15 de estas baterías, para un máximo de 150 kWhSistema de gestión de batería integradoPuede proporcionar seguridad energética sin monitoreo en líneaUtiliza el tipo más seguro de química de iones de litio, fosfato de hierro y litio (LiFePO4)Ideal para uso residencial y comercial.Compatible con todos los inversores y controladores de carga líderes en la industria como Schneider Electric, Outback Power, Magnum Energy, Sol-Ark, MidNite Solar y SMA para una experiencia de instalación más rápida y convenienteVida útil esperada de 8,000 ciclos al 80% de profundidad de descargaGarantía de 10 años y soporte técnico de por vidaNo requiere conexión a Internet para la cobertura de la garantía.Con sede en Denver, Colorado, Iron Edison Battery Company ha ofrecido soluciones de baterías para sistemas de energía solar durante más de una década. El equipo de Iron Edison ha diseñado miles de sistemas de respaldo de batería y fuera de la red que van desde sistemas comerciales a gran escala en los Estados Unidos hasta sistemas rurales de energía solar en pequeñas aldeas de montaña en Nepal. Nuestras baterías de níquel hierro y litio han demostrado ser alternativas más duraderas y duraderas a las baterías de plomo-ácido.Como nuestra batería más eficiente, con un bajo costo de propiedad, el RE-Volt está programado para continuar y mejorar esa tradición al ofrecer a nuestros clientes otra opción para una independencia energética confiable. Iron Edison se dedica a educar a las personas sobre los beneficios de la tecnología avanzada de baterías de almacenamiento.Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Iron Edison por teléfono, (720) 432-6433 o envíe un correo electrónico a info@ironedison.comVisite nuestro sitio web en http://www.ironedison.com