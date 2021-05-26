ULEMCo Signs MoU with ENGV Pty Ltd

ULEMCo, the UK hydrogen fuel pioneer, has signed an exclusive MoU with ENGV Pty Ltd to collaborate on developing a market for its hydrogen dual fuel technology. The scope of the agreement extends across Australia and into commercial vehicles, particularly heavy-duty applications like refuse collection, urban trucks, buses and prime movers.



In the effort to transition to decarbonised transport, HGVs are some of the biggest contributors to CO2 emissions, and yet at present there are very few realistic clean fuel alternatives available. By using zero-carbon hydrogen to displace diesel directly in the engine, ULEMCo's dual fuel technology H2ICED® enables vehicle owners to reduce their carbon emissions by up to 40%, as well as offering a practical solution that is immediately available. Additionally, by providing a low risk option for fleetwide conversion, it can provide demand for investment in hydrogen refuelling infrastructure that can accelerate the overall take up of hydrogen technologies globally.ENGV developed and now operates Australia's first public hydrogen refuelling station (HRS) in Canberra, with plans to support the growth of industry by the deployment of best-in-class HRS solutions for both public and depot-based refuelling."The existing diesel fleet replacement cycle in Australia is generally between 7-20 years", says Sean Blythe, CEO of ENGV. "We see the unique ULEMCo technology as providing a hydrogen load for infrastructure investment whilst also delivering immediate CO2 and tailpipe emission reduction benefits. ENGV has many years of experience with the development and deployment of gas heavy vehicles in Australia. We were previously involved with LNG and CNG truck installation and operation in Australia. We see this technology as a natural extension of our core business and competencies"."We are delighted to be working with ENGV and to be extending our approach internationally", said Amanda Lyne, Managing Director of ULEMCo. "We have a growing frustration that some companies and governments are delaying adoption of cleaner fuels, while waiting for revolutionary technology developments such as zero-emission electric or fuel cell vehicles. Our existing hydrogen dual fuel approach offers a solution that can reduce carbon emissions dramatically, and be applied across a range of existing vehicle platforms. Through this partnership we are really looking forward to being part of the early development of the market for hydrogen fuelled vehicles in Australia."