Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Announce Keynote Speakers for Solar + Storage Digital Summit in July

-- Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the industry's flagship solar + storage event, today announced keynote speakers for its 2021 Digital Summit. The two-day virtual event to be held on July 14-15, 2021, will help provide the critical networking and educational opportunities needed to foster business relationships and accelerate industry progress.



The Digital Summit will feature keynote addresses from renowned industry leaders:• Anne Hoskins, Chief Policy Officer, Sunrun• Maria Pope, President and CEO, Portland General Electric• Jigar Shah, Director, Loan Programs Office, U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)"I'm delighted to be part of next month's Digital Summit at a time when solar combined with storage is making huge contributions to the energy transition," said Maria Pope, President and CEO, Portland General Electric. "Our utility, like many others, is shifting away from fossil fuels to cleaner generation sources like wind and solar, complemented by energy storage. Our Wheatridge project, for example, is proof that this trifecta of resources can serve customers in a cleaner, more resilient and cost-effective way, and I look forward to sharing our experiences with Digital Summit attendees."Other highlights of the Digital Summit include:• A comprehensive conference program with dedicated solar and energy storage tracks, each featuring six unique sessions focusing on utility-scale and customer-sited applications• Topic-focused networking sessions led by top solution providers and media partners that facilitate interactive and engaging discussions on subjects like battery safety, contracts, and bidding toolsBrowse the Digital Summit's conference program, networking sessions, and speakers here."The Digital Summit is an accessible, effective, and valuable connection point that will continue our industry's momentum," said Wes Doane, Event Director, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. "With all that's taking place in these key sectors and in Washington, we are eager to bring people together online this summer to provide the networking and education needed to bridge the gap until we can meet in person again next January 13-15."Secure Your Access to the Digital SummitAll clean energy professionals, stakeholders, and students are welcome to attend the Digital Summit this July 14-15. Click here to reserve an all-access pass and gain entry to all keynotes, conference program, and networking sessions for $299. Keynotes-only passes are also available.Stay Up-to-DateThe first in-person Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America conference and tradeshow will be held on January 13-15, 2022, at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA. Sign up for event updates to get the latest news.About Intersolar North AmericaIntersolar North America is a solar + energy storage event organized by Diversified Communications. With best-in-class conference programming, special exhibits and pavilions, and the Solar Games installer competition, it showcases the industry trends, innovative solutions, and emerging talent transforming the solar, energy storage, and e-mobility markets. For more information, visit: https://www.intersolar.us/.About Energy Storage North AmericaEnergy Storage North America (ESNA), now part of the Diversified Communications event portfolio, is the largest conference, exhibition, and networking event covering all applications of grid-connected energy storage in North America. ESNA connects utilities, developers, energy users, policy makers, and other key stakeholders from around the world to advance understanding and deployment of energy storage, and ultimately build a cleaner, more affordable, and more resilient grid. For more information, visit: https://www.esnaexpo.com/.About Diversified CommunicationsDiversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products, Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries, including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: https://www.divcom.com.