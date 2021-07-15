Electriq Power Expands Senior Management Team to Accelerate Continued Growth

Electriq Power, Inc. ("Electriq"), a leading provider of intelligent and integrated home energy storage, management, and monitoring solutions, announces a major expansion of its executive team. Six new hires are joining the senior management team, with skills from a variety of sectors that will be integral to Electriq's expansion.



The new senior management team comes from major renewable energy companies, leading tech and consumer-facing companies, influential nonprofits, consulting firms, and the public sector. Five of the six new senior staff members are women, demonstrating Electriq's commitment to diversity at the highest levels of the company.The hires include:Ozlem Fonda, Vice President of People and CultureOzlem previously worked as a Senior HR Manager at Raytheon Technologies, where she oversaw 950+ employees around the world. Ozlem has also served in HR Manager roles at Tyco and Aetna.Kimberly Fry, Chief Product OfficerKimberly previously served as VP of Innovation and Business Systems at Gilbarco Veeder-Root, where she oversaw the global technology innovation team. She has also worked as Global Director of Product Development and Engineering at BISSELL Homecare, Inc. and Engineering Director of Product Development at Whirlpool Corporation.Maria Ravn Huusom, Senior Vice President of OperationsMaria comes to Electriq from Vestas, the largest wind turbine company in the world, where she worked as Business Development Manager and Global Supply Chain Management US Lead. She also served as Senior Project Manager at Philips and filled several roles in Offshore Wind at Siemens.Petrina Thomson, Chief Accounting OfficerPetrina was previously VP and CAO at the IT-services company Curvature. She also served as VP of Accounting at CentralSquare Technologies, was a Controller at Tyco, and spent over 15 years in various leadership roles at Sun Microsystems/Oracle.Michele Tihami, Chief Revenue OfficerMichele joins Electriq from DNV, a global assurance and risk management firm, where she served as Country Manager & Business Line Director. She also has experience as the Global Regulatory Director of Energy and Utilities at IBM and started her career at the White House during the George H.W. Bush presidency.Jim Van Hoof, General Counsel and Chief Strategy OfficerJim Van Hoof joins Electriq after working as CFO for Ionic Materials, a leading developer of battery materials. Jim has also worked as VP of Growth & Innovation at Hubbell Incorporated, Chief Tax Officer for Bunge, and VP and CFO for UTC Power."I'm thrilled to welcome the new influx of talent to our senior leadership team," said Frank Magnotti, CEO of Electriq Power. "The six hires bring a wide breadth of knowledge and skills that will be critical to Electriq's expansion. Our new senior management team will be a great asset as we look to continue growing the company with new opportunities and partnerships."Michele Tihami, incoming Chief Revenue Officer, said, "I was drawn to Electriq because of the company's commitment to universal access to energy storage, giving low-income households the opportunity to benefit from a cost-efficient and stable power supply."Kimberly Fry, incoming Chief Product Officer, added, "I'm impressed by Electriq's continued innovation in smart energy products for the home, and I look forward to aiding in the development of sustainable residential storage."The accomplished hires will apply their skill sets to several areas central to Electriq's continued growth, including distributed energy asset monitoring; regulatory policy; global supply chain management; financial controls; battery innovation; cloud-based, high-volume transaction processing and scaling up of people and processes.The new hires underscore Electriq's commitment to expanding operations and come on the heels of the company raising over $10 million in new funding. Based upon the positive organizational and commercial progress demonstrated, Electriq has also commenced a strategic review of forward-looking capitalization alternatives to continue to support the prospective growth of the business. Electriq has engaged National Bank of Canada Financial Inc. as Financial Advisor to assist in defining and evaluating related funding and capitalization alternatives.Electriq has also this year secured installation partnerships in Grand Cayman and Parlier, California, as well as a high-volume commercial supply agreement.About Electriq PowerElectriq Power is an energy storage company developing hardware and software solutions for the clean energy transition. Based in California, Electriq designs, engineers, and assembles fully integrated energy management and storage solutions for homes and small businesses, with systems deployed across North America. Electriq Power is dedicated to moving the world to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. 