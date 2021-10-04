Li-Cycle to Host Inaugural Battery Recycling Day

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) ("Li-Cycle" or "the Company"), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced it will be hosting its inaugural Battery Recycling Day.



Li-Cycle's Battery Recycling Day will bring major players in the battery recycling industry and government representatives together to discuss issues pertinent to the industry's future. The event will take a deep dive into the role battery recycling plays in the electric vehicle revolution and the United Nations' goal of achieving zero-carbon emissions by 2050.Registration LinkRegistration is available via the following link:REGISTER NOW, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/li-cycle-battery-recycling-day-tickets-181183092507Agenda and Featured ParticipantsLi-Cycle - Battery Recycling DayWednesday, October 6th, 20211:00-3:00 PM EST1:00-1:05 PMWelcome by Li-Cycle's Co-FoundersAjay Kochhar, President and CEO, Co-Founder, Li-CycleTim Johnston, Executive Chairman, Co-Founder, Li-Cycle1:05-1:10 PMVideo Presentation1:10-1:25 PMRecycling Batteries in the Transportation SectorHost - Kunal Phalpher, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Li-CycleGuest panelists:General Motors (GM) - Pablo Valencia Jr., Senior ManagerArrival - Richard Colley, Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs1:25-1:30 PMVideo Presentation1:30-1:45 PMSustainable Raw Materials: Supply and Demand of Critical MaterialsHost - Ajay Kochhar, President and CEO, Co-Founder, Li-CycleGuest panelists:Traxys - Landon Berns, Trader, Battery Raw MaterialsBenchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI) - Andrew Miller, Product Director1:45-1:50 PMVideo Presentation1:50-2:05 PMNext Generation Batteries: Solid State Batteries and RecyclabilityHost - Tim Johnston, Executive Chairman, Co-Founder, Li-CycleGuest panelists:SES - Rohit Makharia, President and Chief Operating Officer (COO)Li-Metal - Dean Frankel, Chief Commercial Officer2:05-2:10 PMVideo Presentation2:10-2:25 PMEnvironmental and Community ImpactHost - Chris Biederman, Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Li-CycleGuest panelists:Town of Greece Supervisor - Bill ReilichNew York State Senator - Jeremy Cooney2:25-2:30 PMVote of thanks2:30-3:00 PMLive Q&AAbout Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.Li-Cycle (NYSE: LICY) is on a mission to leverage its innovative Spoke & Hub Technologies™ to provide a customer-centric, end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries, while creating a secondary supply of critical battery materials. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering our world in automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics, and other industrial and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage battery manufacturing waste and end-of-life batteries and to meet the rapidly growing demand for critical and scarce battery-grade raw materials through a closed-loop solution. For more information, visit https://li-cycle.com/.