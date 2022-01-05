Ginlong Technologies (Solis) Awarded ‘Best Companies to Work For In Asia’

December 30, 2021-Ningbo China, Ginlong technologies (Solis) was awarded ‘Best Companies to Work For In Asia' after competing with hundreds of companies in different fields. This glorious coronation is to commend the contribution of the enterprise talent management system construction and value improvement, affirming the achievements of Ginlong Technology (Solis) in the core value of talent management, performance management, incentive system, and other aspects.



We are honored to receive this award, recognizing Solis for its commitment to providing valuable employment opportunities to its employees and for delivering employee engagement and satisfaction. Solis is also looking forward to discovering more talent to explore the infinite possibilities of smart solar creating a green, beautiful and zero-carbon future.About Ginlong Technologies:Established in 2005, Ginlong (Solis) Technologies (Stock Code: 300763.SZ) is one of the most experienced and largest manufacturers of solar PV string inverters. Presented globally under the Solis brand, the company's portfolio uses innovative string inverter technology to deliver first-class reliability that has been validated under the most stringent international certifications. Armed with a global supply chain, world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Ginlong optimizes its inverters for each regional market, servicing and supporting its customers with its team of local experts. For more information visit www.solisinverters.comAbout HR AsiaHR Asia began in 2009 as a bi-monthly magazine. It has been in circulation for more than a decade. HR Asia is primarily targeted at HR professionals and serves as a source of information for best practices and up-to-date HR trends on a global scale. It also encompasses coverage of on-the-ground developments, which helps to contribute to the faster and more effective adaptation of decision-making. HR Asia also features content from reliable syndicated news outlets such as PR Newswire and Media OutReach. HR Asia is presently distributed in Hong Kong, South Korea, Indonesia, Dubai, Malaysia, Philippines, China, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the UAE, and Vietnam.