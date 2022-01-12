Webinar: How to be a net zero winner for long term success
Energy intensive businesses are invited to a free webinar on Tuesday 25 January (11am - 12pm) to learn more about cost effective ways to deliver on their net zero ambitions.
Hosted by Centrica Business Solutions in partnership with the Food and Drink Federation (FDF), energy and sustainability experts will discuss affordable steps towards improving business-wide cost and carbon performance.
Higher energy costs and rising carbon taxes, together with increasing regulatory, environmental and social pressures, mean that decarbonisation is good for both planet and long-term profits.
Webinar attendees will learn more about proven methods to reduce their value chain emissions and improve resilience - across power, heat, transport and operations. Speakers will also discuss:
• The application of science-based net zero target setting & delivery to tackle scope 1,2 & 3 emissions.
• How to use Internet-of-things ( IoT) data insights to inform advanced energy and operational efficiency, including case study examples.
• Cost effective methods for heat decarbonisation, including Combined Heat and Power (CHP), heat pump or solar hybrid
• How to maximise energy optimisation and flexibility to drive cost savings and revenue opportunities via on-site generation and battery energy storage
• Making the transition to electric vehicles as part of an integrated sustainable energy strategy
