Solis Inverters Provide for a More Reliable Solar PV System

Solis has been working in the field of string inverters for 17 years and is committed to providing customers with the highest quality products and services.



As the core component of any solar PV system, the inverter is one of the main contributing factors of system revenue. Focusing on quality and reliability Solis is committed to providing high quality products and solutions for all application scenarios.Quality components directly determine inverter lifeReliability and service life of an inverter is closely related to the quality of its components. The use of high quality components directly effects the performance of the inverter.Solis maintains strong relationships with world-renowned component suppliers to ensure the stable supply of high-quality componentry and consistent product reliability.Design and testing are the key to reliabilityInvestment is made in stress testing equipment which simulates extreme temperatures, humidity, wind, sand, rain, and salt spray encountered by an inverter in outdoor environments. Testing in this way ensures the reliability of the inverter can be evaluated and improved for ongoing product optimization.Adaptable to extreme temperaturesVariation in temperature will affect the efficient working of an inverter and can be caused by regional differences, day to night, seasonal change, etc. The internal components of the inverter itself will also cause temperature variation which can all effect the long-term safe & efficient operation of the inverter.Solis product design considers the impact of temperature changes and adopts various measures such as single-board concentration, coating protection, and internal fan cooling to protect the inverter. Solis design engineers verify the performance of the entire machine through thermal cycling, damp heat, humidity, freezing,powered Thermal Cycling, High temperature & rain tests to identify any defects in the inverter's internal electronic components.Excellent outdoor adaptabilityOther factors brought about by external field exposure, such as UV, salt spray, humidity, sand and so on can affect inverter efficiency and life. Strong environmental adaptability is crucial to the reliable operation of the inverter. Solis-(100-125) K-5G series inverters have IP66 protection and C5 anti-corrosion, and have excellent outdoor adaptability.All Solis new products are powered on and run for more than 180 days in our exclusive test area. The status of the inverter is monitored daily via SolisCloud, to observe the main parameters of its power generation and internal temperature.Comprehensive product quality controlR&D - production - testing - sales - service. This is a complete vertically integrated product supply chain; another unique advantage of Solis. Comprehensive product quality control through the flow and exchange of information at each stage, effectively ensures the reliability of the inverter is guaranteed.Solis has a world-class design team and a brand new 40GW capacity manufacturing facility with automated digitalized product lines. It has the capability to test the reliability of all its products in all environmental scenarios.To learn more about Solis' global market-leading PV inverters, visit the website www.solisinverters.com.