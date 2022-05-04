S-5! Introduces New CanDuit™ Clamp





(Colorado Springs, Colo., - May 04, 2022) S-5!, the inventor of engineered, manufactured, metal roof attachments, introduces its new electrical conduit clamp for metal roofs.The new CanDuit™ clamp secures and support chases and raceways, cable trays, gas piping, condensate lines and other round-shape objects to metal roofs, in combination with any S-5! clamp or bracket, including the GripperFix® utility mounting system.Made from electro-zinc coated steel, the CanDuit clamp features two halves that clamp around the pipe or conduit with an EPDM liner pad that protects against abrasion, and a threaded M8 stud that allows for attachment to S-5! products—providing easy, organized securement without scratching, corrosion or other damage to the roof.The CanDuit can be used in both residential and commercial settings for a range of applications including electrical, solar, plumbing for gas or water and condensate drainage.CanDuit Key Features:• Available in 14 sizes with outer pipe diameters ranging from .79" (20 mm) to 4.6" (117 mm).• Adjustability within each clamp enables minor size adjustment to secure most conduit and other piping.• CanDuit's M8 threaded shaft mounts directly to S-5!'s non-penetrating clamps for standing seam roofs and factory weatherproofed brackets for exposed-fastened roofs.CanDuit Benefits:• Complete solution from a single source• Secure and long-lasting• Fits all S-5! clamps and brackets• Easy installation• Avoids scratches and corrosion• Fewer components save costs• Corrosion resistant and durable• 10-year warranty against manufactured defect"Our customers repeatedly ask, do you have anything to mount pipes, conduits and other round-shape objects to metal roofs," says S-5! CEO and Founder, Rob Haddock. "So, in an effort to respond to the industry's needs and as we continue to innovate new and better solutions in a constant product improvement and invention/reinvention mode to bring competitive advantages to our customers, we've created the CanDuit clamp. So now, S-5! Can-do-it!"About S-5!Founded by a veteran metal roof expert, S-5! has been the leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions since 1992. S-5!'s zero-penetration clamps attach ancillary items to standing seam and exposed-fastened metal roofs, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. Made in the U.S.A., S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications and are now installed on more than 2 million metal roofs worldwide, including 4.6 GW of solar PV, providing strength and longevity never before seen. For more information, visit www.S-5.com.