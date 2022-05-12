Solis Unveils Sixth Generation Energy Storage Inverter at Intersolar Europe

Solis unveiled its two revolutionary Sixth Generation Energy Storage Inverters at Intersolar Europe in Messe München on 11-13th May. These are Single Phase S6-EH1P(3-6)K-L and the Three Phase S6-EH3P(5-10)K-H inverters.



These inverters are intelligent and smart solutions that will provide more usable energy to customers.These newly revealed inverters are the products of Solis's in-depth analysis of market and customer demands. With the expansion of its energy storage product portfolio, Solis has established a strong foothold in the industry.The sixth-generation energy storage inverters - Single-phase S6-EH1P(3-6)K-L and Three-phase S6-EH3P(5-10)K-H are highly flexible, safe, reliable, and exhibit outstanding intelligent performance functions.These inverters have emerged at the right moment to address the ever-evolving market technology changes and trends.Technical features of S6-EH1P(3-6)K-L (Single Phase 230V Energy Storage Inverters)The new S6-EH1P(3-6)K-L series energy storage inverter ranging from 3K-6K is designed for PV residential rooftop installations with multiple array orientations. It supports high-power solar panels of 182mm/210mm. The 6kW backup power supports more critical loads. Also, the backup switching time is less than 10ms.This inverter supports up to 10 units in parallel on Grid and Backup, which is suitable for small to medium level commercial energy storage systems. It also supports pure off-grid applications with generator communication support. It is integrated with multiple protection and fault monitoring systems to ensure the safety of batteries and equipment.This sixth-generation inverter is compatible with multiple brands of battery models giving customers multiple battery options.Technical features of S6-EH3P(5-10)K-H (Three-phase 400V Energy Storage Inverters)The S6-EH3P(5-10)K-H series energy storage inverter ranging from 5K-10K is designed for residential PV energy storage systems. It is integrated with 2 to 4 MPPTs and is suitable for residential rooftop installations with multiple array orientations.It supports unbalanced and half-wave loads on both the Grid Port and the Backup Port. The extraordinary S6-EH3P(5-10)K-H inverter supports up to 10 units in parallel on Grid and Backup which is suitable for small to medium level commercial energy storage systems.It supports pure off-grid applications with generator communication support. The UPS level switching time is less than 10ms which supports critical loads every time. Its high PV charge efficiency helps to prevent excess PV loss.This sixth-generation inverter is compatible with multiple brands of battery models giving customers multiple battery options.With the release of these inverters, Solis has once again exhibited that it always adheres to its corporate mission of "developing technology to power the world with clean energy."Solis is committed to a global vision built on product-centered engineering, putting customers at the center of our most critical decisions to ensure that we play our role in the transition to clean energy by helping make it more efficient, safe, and dependable.No matter if you're an existing customer or are new to the Solis brand, you are welcome to our booth B3.430. We look forward to meeting you at the booth!