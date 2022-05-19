SAKOR TECHNOLOGIES PROVIDES NEW DYNAMOMETER SYSTEM TO NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE FOR TESTING ELECTRIC VEHICLE MOTORS AND INVERTERS





For Immediate ReleaseContact: Judi HandelMcNeil, Gray & Rice617-367-0100 ext.122Judi.handel@mgr1.comSAKOR Technologies Inc., a recognized leader in the area of high-performance dynamometer systems, announces that it recently provided Nexteer Automotive with a dynamometer test system designed to test high speed motors and inverters in hybrid and electric vehicle designs. Nexteer, a multibillion-dollar global steering and driveline business, will use the dynamometer system to test its new line of complete electric vehicle propulsion systems.The system will feature a 164 kilowatt (kW) AccuDyne™ four quadrant AC dynamometer to provide the required torque and maximum speed of 12,000 revolutions per minute (rpm). The test system also includes a 175 kW, ±500 Vdc, 500 amp battery simulator. The system can be easily upgraded at a later date to support higher speeds and greater power densities if future designs require it.The dynamometer and other subsystems are configured for electric vehicle motor testing and the entire system will be automated by SAKOR's DynoLAB™ test automation controller, a powerful system that enables test engineers and/or technicians to design and implement complex test procedures without the need to learn a programming language. Operators can quickly configure and run tests using the easy to use, menu driven interface.The dynamometer is capable of full bi-directional braking or driving of the device under test. It can also provide full rated torque at stall (zero speed). The dynamometer features regenerative, non-resistive, power absorption, with 360 newton meters (Nm) constant torque from stall to 4,356 rpm. It offers a constant power of 164 kW from 4,356 to 12,000 rpm (continuous duty)."This new system will be extremely useful for performing design validation, as well as determining performance, and durability characteristics of various motor and inverter designs," said Randal Beattie, president of SAKOR. "It will contribute to understanding of how to design hybrid and electric vehicle drive trains that maximize efficiency and power density while making the best use of limited physical space."About SAKOR Technologies Inc.SAKOR Technologies Inc. is a recognized leader in the manufacture and development of reliable and cost-effective automated test instrumentation systems for a wide range of applications. For over 35 years, the company has been providing quality products and superior customer service to a variety of markets including automotive, hybrid and electric vehicle, military, aerospace, marine, heavy equipment, performance racing, electric motor, consumer appliance and more.For more information, contact us at 989-720-2700, via e-mail at: info@SAKOR.com, or visit SAKOR's website at www.sakor.com.Product or service trademarks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners####