The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo North America Sells Out 2022 Expo Show Floor

The Battery Show, North America's largest and most comprehensive advanced battery technology event, and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, the only trade show and conference exclusively dedicated to the drive train and power system in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, today announced their return to the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi, Michigan with a sold-out show floor and more than 700 exhibitors booked to date.



Slated to take place from September 13-15, 2022, the co-located trade show expanded the show floor to accommodate an extra 8,000 NSF, packed full of hundreds more industry-leading suppliers. Notable exhibitors confirmed include 6K Energy, American Battery Solutions, Beckhoff Automation, DEWEsoft, Engel, Festo, IMA Spa, Lion Energy, Magna Powertrain, Marelli, National Instruments, Navistar, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Xalt Energy, among others."With the global battery technology market forecasted to grow from 92 billion in 2020 to 152+ billion by 2025, consumers and OEMs alike are increasingly interested and investing in an electric and battery-powered future," said Kayle Kvinge, event manager of The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo.Kvinge continued, "We're proud to provide an outlet for networking and facilitate peer-to-peer educational content to help professionals in the advanced battery and automotive industries keep up with the ever-changing demands of the future."The 2022 edition excitingly reveals new and returning programs included in this year's agenda, featuring an expertly curated four-track conference and an all-new 'Ride and Drive' program where attendees can demonstrate and test drive vehicles comprising all-new E/HV technology on the public roadways. More details on the all-new program to come.Additionally, registration for the event is officially live and on track for attendees to meet with brands from all leading and emergent categories, including new methods of advanced battery design and latest technologies, battery manufacturing development, market supply chain, and regulatory outlook.Returning Programs:Conference - The three-day educational conference brings together battery and EV/HEV manufacturers, industry experts, thought leaders, and academics to discuss and help solve your manufacturing, supply chain, and production challenges, in addition to must-attend keynote sessions.Open Tech Forum - Serves as the epicenter of the expo floor, hosting panel discussions, live demos, thought leadership presentations, and more.Product Showcase - Get an under-the-hood look at new technologies from more than 25 exhibiting companies. Each exhibitor will host 15-minute live demonstrations offering a close examination of new and improved solutions for your applications.New 2022 Features and Programs:Battery Tech Theater - Access industry-leading educational sessions provided by suppliers such as ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tekscan, and more.Ride & Drive - Drivers test vehicles on the public roadways while accompanied by a representative from the sponsoring company. This program will be offered from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. September 13-15 at the Suburban Collection Showplace Red Lot 1.Oktoberfest -Oktoberfest celebration in Novi, Michigan. Network with the advanced battery and electric & hybrid vehicle community over German beers, pretzels, bratwurst, and more on Wednesday, September 14.Industry press and analysts are encouraged to register for this event; the press credential request form is accessible here.Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.About Informa MarketsInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.