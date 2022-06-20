Solis Undertakes Customer Satisfaction Survey to Improve its Products and Service

Ginlong Technologies (Solis) today launches its half year customer satisfaction survey to find out ways in which it can improve its products and services and better meet the needs of its customers around the world.



"Ensuring we are meeting the needs of customers in all our markets with products and services that match those needs has always been a focus for Solis." Says Eric Zhang, International Sales Director for Solis. "It is important to hear from distributors, installers and other industry stakeholders to understand how we can improve."The company wants everyone to have their say inviting users of both Solis and other products and services within the solar PV industry to respond. The company will use the results of the survey to look at processes and product development areas that could be improved for a better customer experience.To take part you are encouraged to click on the link "Solis Customer Satisfaction Survey" which can be found on the website www.solisinverters.com and on Solis social media channels. The survey will take no more than 5 minutes to complete and is live from today Thursday June 17th and closes on July 6th .Anyone who completes the survey and provides their email address will be entered into a draw with a chance to win a $200 Amazon Gift Card. Winners will be chosen per continent (Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America etc.) and notified by email after the survey has closed and no later than July 15th.About Ginlong Technologies (Solis)Established in 2005, Ginlong Technologies（Solis）(Stock Code: 300763. SZ) is one of the world's largest and most experienced solar inverter manufacturers. The company provides cost-effective solutions for homes, businesses, and large-scale power plants delivering value at every level of the solar supply chain and appealing to homeowners and businesses, as well as electricity producers and renewable energy investors globally. Combining a global supply chain with world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Ginlong optimizes Solis inverters for each regional market, serving and supporting its customers with a team of local experts. The company aims to work with stakeholders to accelerate the world's journey towards a more sustainable future. For more information visit www.solisinverters.com