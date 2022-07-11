Kaman Showcases Air Gap Tool at HYDROVISION International®

Middletown, CT - The Measuring Division of Kaman Precision Products, Inc., the world leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance position measurement systems, will be highlighting its Air Gap Tool at HYDROVISION International®, to be held July 12-14, 2022, at the Colorado Convention Center, in Denver, Colorado, Booth #1345. Offering simple, accurate measuring and data storage for hydroelectric turbines and more, the Air Gap Tool is designed specifically for static alignment of rotor/stator in large scale hydro generators. It is an ideal tool for measuring air gaps in the field and can be used for initial installation and during reassembly after maintenance procedures.



Visit the booth to see how the Air Gap Tool can measure and store data with the tap of a finger - no power cords, no pens, no paper. Learn how the Air Gap Tool makes gap measurement quick and easy. The tool can be easily positioned at predetermined locations between the stator core and rotor poles. Air gap distance is accurately measured and transmitted wirelessly to handheld Android™ or iPhone™ devices using the included app and stored on command.Using proven, robust Kaman eddy current sensing technology, the new Air Gap Tool offers effortless setup and operation, with a full-featured app that provides a user-friendly graphic user interface. The tool provides both horizontal and vertical measurements. Users can set limits for intuitive visual feedback while working.The Air Gap Tool is fully configurable and is available in optimized depths for a variety of specific applications. The tool was designed with a focus on providing usable data, with real-time visibility of data points, as well as maximum, minimum, and average readings.With its cordless fully wireless operation, the Air Gap Tool features unencumbered mobility, using a USB rechargeable battery with a battery life of greater than four hours.