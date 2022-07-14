Qcells partners with food producer Jayone Foods Inc. on commercial solar-plus-storage system

[Irvine, United States, July 14, 2022] Today, Qcells, a leading provider of complete energy solutions, announced that it has started a 717.6kWdc behind-the-meter (BTM) solar + ESS project with food producer Jayone Foods Inc.



Qcells North America Distributed Energy's latest project, which will be installed and commissioned onsite at Jayone's facility in Paramount, California, will feature 1,495 Q.PEAK DUO XL-G10.3 modules and a 556kWh ESS along with Qcells' Geli Energy Management System (EMS). It is structured under the terms of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) where Jayone will benefit from reduced electricity costs while Qcells acts as the system owner and operator. The project qualifies for state and federal incentives including the California Self Generation Incentive Program (SGIP) and the 26 percent Investment Tax Credit (ITC).Jayone Foods Inc' significant business growth prompted the food producer to invest in energy intensive equipment including new double-sized cold storage units. With a commitment to safeguard against increasing energy costs, reduce business expenses and create products as sustainably as possible, Jayone's decision to partner with Qcells on a solar + ESS project served as a strategic way of meeting its business goals.Seung Hoon Lee, President of Jayone Foods Inc. said: "We are thrilled to add solar and an energy storage system to Jayone Foods Inc' processing facility in Paramount. In an age when making more sustainable decisions plays an increasingly important role in how we do business, Jayone Foods Inc. is excited to partner with a complete energy solutions provider like Qcells to benefit from reduced energy costs while making a positive contribution to the environment."The system is expected to come online by Q4 2022 at which point it will begin offsetting up to 90 percent of Jayone Foods Inc.' total loads at its Paramount facility. The solar plus storage system will yield over 2 million dollar-savings over the next 20 years in utility costs for the company.Qcells North America Distributed EnergyQcells, through its Distributed Energy division, offers a variety of tailored solutions designed to help organizations unlock new revenue streams and tap into savings potential associated with PV + storage systems. Qcells partners with a variety of businesses like Jayone Foods Inc. to offer one-stop shop industry-leading hardware and software offerings that help organizations meet financial and sustainability goals, all backed by a Fortune Global 500 company.Ben Brown, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Qcells Distributed Energy said: "We are pleased to work with leading food producers like Jayone Foods Inc. that understand the opportunity in using solar and storage to reduce business costs and achieve corporate sustainability targets. Pairing our world-class hardware solutions with our intelligent Geli energy management system will guarantee customers like Jayone abundant and secure access to affordable clean energy for years to come."About QcellsQcells is one of the world's leading clean energy companies, recognized for its established reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules, portfolio of intelligent storage systems, and growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects. Qcells also provides renewable electricity retail services and packages to end customers the world over. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Qcells strives to offer Completely Clean Energy through the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, storage solutions, renewable electricity contracting and large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Qcells provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: www.qcells.com/us.About Jayone Foods Inc.Jayone Foods Inc. (Jayone) began as a small tofu factory in Southern California. Since the year 2000, Jayone has maintained the sole mission of sharing the passion for Korean food and has developed over 1500 different food items ranging from fresh produce to frozen goods. The company views good food is a universal language that can be understood globally, no matter one's location in the world. Jayone invites everybody to partake in its mission of sharing Korean and Asian culture through the enjoyment of its food products.