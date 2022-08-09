Nexeon appoints Ingevity SVP Erik Ripple non-executive director

Erik is Senior Vice President, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer at Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT). Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect, and enhance the world around us.



Nexeon has completed the second close of its fundraise resulting in a total investment of US$170m in which Ingevity has made a substantial investment - see separate announcement.Erik has held a number of senior positions over the last nine years at Ingevity. In addition to his current role, he has been president of the Asia/Pacific operation, VP of Performance Materials, Business Director for Global Automotive and Director for Corporate Development.Prior to joining Ingevity, Erik spent 18 years with Eastman Chemical Company where he served in leadership roles in Innovation and Corporate Development and held regional responsibilities in Europe.Erik Ripple, Ingevity Chief Growth and Innovation Officer, said:"This partnership leverages Ingevity's expertise in activated carbon and the automotive industry to further develop Nexeon's industry-transformative technology. I look forward to supporting the company's continued growth as a member of the Nexeon board."Andrew Hosty, Nexeon Chairman, said."I am delighted that Erik is joining Nexeon's board. He brings considerable international expertise and experience. We share with Ingevity a vision of making the world more sustainable and improving the quality of life for people everywhere."