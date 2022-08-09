Nexeon appoints Ingevity SVP Erik Ripple non-executive director
Nexeon, a leading battery materials developer and manufacturer, has appointed Erik Ripple as non-executive director.
Erik is Senior Vice President, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer at Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT). Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect, and enhance the world around us.
Nexeon has completed the second close of its fundraise resulting in a total investment of US$170m in which Ingevity has made a substantial investment - see separate announcement.
Erik has held a number of senior positions over the last nine years at Ingevity. In addition to his current role, he has been president of the Asia/Pacific operation, VP of Performance Materials, Business Director for Global Automotive and Director for Corporate Development.
Prior to joining Ingevity, Erik spent 18 years with Eastman Chemical Company where he served in leadership roles in Innovation and Corporate Development and held regional responsibilities in Europe.
Erik Ripple, Ingevity Chief Growth and Innovation Officer, said:
"This partnership leverages Ingevity's expertise in activated carbon and the automotive industry to further develop Nexeon's industry-transformative technology. I look forward to supporting the company's continued growth as a member of the Nexeon board."
Andrew Hosty, Nexeon Chairman, said.
"I am delighted that Erik is joining Nexeon's board. He brings considerable international expertise and experience. We share with Ingevity a vision of making the world more sustainable and improving the quality of life for people everywhere."
Featured Product
OMNISTAR GAS ANALYZER - Fast accurate analysis from % to sub-ppm in a compact, turnkey benchtop system.
The Pfeiffer Vacuum OmniStar benchtop analysis system offers you a compact footprint, powerful software and Ethernet connectivity. It's the optimum solution for many real-time gas analysis applications. With the OmniStar, Pfeiffer Vacuum offers you a complete solution for gas analysis, in chemical processes, semiconductor industry, metallurgy, fermentation, catalysis, laser technology and environmental analysis. The turnkey OmniStar gas analysis system consists of heated, temperature-regulated gas inlet system, Quadrupole mass spectrometer, a dry diaphragm vacuum pump and HiPace turbopump. Unlike competing methods such as FTIR, OmniStar is suitable for qualitative and quantitative analysis of most gases.