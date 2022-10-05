MERSEN TO EXHIBIT DURING IEEE ENERGY CONVERSION CONFERENCE & EXPO, OCTOBER 10-11, 2022

Mersen's team of experts will be on hand at booth #100 to discuss your application challenges and share solution capabilities.



More Headlines Articles

Highlights at this year's Mersen booth include:Infini∞Cell demo kit highlighting Mersen's solutions for battery protection, interconnection, and thermal managementMersen's growing line of DC fuses and overcurrent protective devices with hybrid technology specifically designed for today's demanding DC battery loads in energy storage applicationsMersen's expanding product line of DC overcurrent protection for EV/HEV with our 500Vand 1,000V fuse familiesMersen is proud to celebrate our experience integrating our expertise in patented cooling technologies, laminated bus bar solutions, and high-speed fuses into your electronics applications, to make them safe, reliable, and profitable.Mersen offers a wide range of products and solutions covering electrical protection, connectivity, and thermal management of Electrical Energy Storage systems, with industrial operations in all three major economic regions of the globe. We look forward to discussing your application and working together to design and develop your best solution.For more information about the conference and exhibition, please visit:https://www.ieee-ecce.org/2022/IEEE-ECCE 2022 | Detroit, MichiganFor more information about Mersen, visit ep.mersen.com.About MersenMersen is a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials for high-tech industries, with over 135 years of experience, and more than 50 industrial sites and 16 R&D centers in 35 countries. Mersen Electrical Power provides a broad portfolio of products in electrical protection and control and offers solutions for power management applications. Mersen Electrical Power teams work with customers worldwide to design and to deliver customized solutions and key products into various key markets such as commercial, industrial, renewable energies, power electronics, and E-mobility. Mersen's mission is to make customers applications safer and more reliable. For more information, visit ep.mersen.com.------PRESS CONTACTKaren SchmuchSr. Marketing Communications Manager, North Americakaren.schmuch@mersen.com | (978) 465-4919