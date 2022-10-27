Stryten Energy Showcases Enhanced Flooded Battery Technology at AAPEX 2022

Stryten Energy is showcasing its Enhanced Flooded Battery (EFB) technology at AAPEX 2022, along with a full lineup of energy storage solutions for the automotive aftermarket.



Stryten EFB brings tremendous growth opportunities to the automotive aftermarket industry. Increasing computerization of cars has led to increases in cycling-related failures in modern vehicles with standard flooded batteries installed. EFBs offer significantly improved battery performance and bring numerous sustainability benefits, including greater fuel efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions when used in stop-start vehicles."Batteries need more energy to support all of the modern conveniences and advanced safety features in vehicles today," said Bill Nonnamaker, Vice President of Sales, Transportation for Stryten Energy. "EFB batteries are engineered to increase charge acceptance and cycle life with advanced LifeGrid design and SureLife graphite technologies. The Stryten EFB yields more than two times the cycle life of competing premium flooded batteries, offering the high performance necessary to meet the power demands of modern vehicles."Independent third-party testing comparing Stryten's EFB to standard flooded batteries indicates that EFB offers three times the life cycle and twice the charge acceptance of standard flooded batteries. Test data has also shown that Stryten EFB has superior performance over competing premium flooded batteries, meeting the additional depth of discharge requirements for vehicles with Start-Stop functionality and yielding higher heat tolerance with a unique grid design."You'll see our latest transportation batteries at AAPEX and Stryten Energy's broader energy storage solutions portfolio," said Nonnamaker. "We are developing the next generation of energy storage technologies to meet the evolving needs of our customers. The future of energy storage will require a variety of innovative battery technologies, including advanced lead, lithium and vanadium flow batteries, to meet the growing demand for storing energy."Stop by Booth #2620 to see our technologies in action, view our EFB explainer video and meet with our experts.About Stryten EnergyStryten Energy helps solve the world's most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world's most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.stryten.com.