Vehicle Electrification Market Size to Hit Around USD 187.20 BN by 2030

The latest study collated and published by Nova one advisor analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global Vehicle Electrification market to accurately gauge its growth potential. The study presents detailed information about important growth factors, restraints, future scopes, cost analysis and key trends during the forecast timeframe 2022 to 2030.

According to Nova one advisor, the global Vehicle Electrification market was valued at USD 82.95 billion in 2021 and it is expected to hit around USD 187.20 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.



By Product, the U.S. Vehicle Electrification market was valued at USD 15.6 Billion in 2021 and growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2030



The demand for the electric power steering (EPS) segment held the third-highest market share of around 12.7% in 2021.



The electric vacuum pump segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.



ICE segment held the highest market share of around 60.9% in2021.



The PHEV segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.



The Asia- Pacific accounted for the highest market share and was valued at USD 43.55 billion in 2021.





North America is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

