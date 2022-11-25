Nexeon appoints Steve Dobson as non-executive director

Nexeon, a leading battery materials developer and manufacturer, has appointed Steve Dobson as a non-executive director. Ian Jenks, who has been a non-executive director since 2015, has decided to step down from 1 January 2023.



Russ Cummings, who has been a non-executive director since January 2019, has been appointed Senior Independent Director.Steve has held a number of managerial, sales and engineering roles at Solvay SA in the UK, Belgium, Singapore, Taiwan and Korea over the last 34 years. Latterly, he was head of the electronics business based in Taiwan with a turnover of €230m and a member of Solvay's Senior Leadership Team.Steve has a track record of growing high tech, innovation-led, multinational businesses. He has also been extensively involved with several early-stage businesses as they have developed and commercialised new technologies. He has an in-depth knowledge of and networks in the lithium battery markets. Steve is a Chartered Engineer, Chartered Scientist and Fellow of the Institute of Chemical Engineers.Andrew Hosty, Nexeon Chairman, said."I would like to thank Ian for his contribution over the last seven years. Ian is a highly valued member of the Board and we have benefitted greatly from his knowledge, experience and constructive challenge over his tenure. On behalf of my fellow Board members, we wish him well for the future."Steve has a wealth of international experience and will be a valuable addition to our board as we scale up the business to exploit the numerous opportunities in the battery markets. He has a tremendous track record and brings a combination of industry know how and commercial expertise."Russ brings vast experience of investing in and growing disruptive companies. He has a strong track record of identifying winners and supporting companies as they transition from start-up to global enterprises."