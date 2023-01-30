Curtis & Wyss Group is pleased to invite you to the Biofuels Conference scheduled on April 27th-28th, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. Do not miss the opportunity to join a range of topical sessions relating to the biofuels and bioenergy sector, emerging trends, biomass into biofuels and bioenergy, feedstock supply and conversion technologies for advanced biofuels, microalgae as a source of biofuels and bioenergy, techno-economic analysis and life cycle assessment and other! We will be glad to welcome you to the Biofuels Conference scheduled on April 27th-28th, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain!

Curtis & Wyss Group is pleased to invite you to the Biofuels Conference



More Headlines Articles

scheduled on April 27th-28th, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.The upcoming B2B event will bring together experts on the latest researchin the field of biofuels products, production challenges, new technologiesfor biofuel products, European and global biofuels markets, and drivers,the regulative landscape in EU / US markets, the environmental impact ofthe biogas production, sustainable technology acceptability and otherinspiring topics.Do not miss the opportunity to join a range of topical sessions relating tothe biofuels and bioenergy sector, emerging trends, biomass into biofuelsand bioenergy, feedstock supply and conversion technologies for advancedbiofuels, microalgae as a source of biofuels and bioenergy, technoeconomicanalysis and life cycle assessment and other!We will be glad to welcome you to the Biofuels Conference scheduled on April 27th-28th, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain!