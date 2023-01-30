BIOFUELS CONFERENCE

Visit https://curtiswyss.com/event/35 for further information

Curtis & Wyss Group is pleased to invite you to the Biofuels Conference scheduled on April 27th-28th, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. Do not miss the opportunity to join a range of topical sessions relating to the biofuels and bioenergy sector, emerging trends, biomass into biofuels and bioenergy, feedstock supply and conversion technologies for advanced biofuels, microalgae as a source of biofuels and bioenergy, techno-economic analysis and life cycle assessment and other! We will be glad to welcome you to the Biofuels Conference scheduled on April 27th-28th, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain!

Curtis & Wyss Group is pleased to invite you to the Biofuels Conference

scheduled on April 27th-28th, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.

The upcoming B2B event will bring together experts on the latest research
in the field of biofuels products, production challenges, new technologies
for biofuel products, European and global biofuels markets, and drivers,
the regulative landscape in EU / US markets, the environmental impact of
the biogas production, sustainable technology acceptability and other
inspiring topics.

Do not miss the opportunity to join a range of topical sessions relating to
the biofuels and bioenergy sector, emerging trends, biomass into biofuels
and bioenergy, feedstock supply and conversion technologies for advanced
biofuels, microalgae as a source of biofuels and bioenergy, technoeconomic
analysis and life cycle assessment and other!

We will be glad to welcome you to the Biofuels Conference scheduled on April 27th-28th, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain!

