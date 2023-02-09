SolarEdge and Freedom Forever Announce Multi-Year Agreement that Includes PV and Battery Storage Systems

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., a global leader in smart energy technology, announced today that it entered into a multi-year agreement with Freedom Forever, a leading U.S. residential solar installer, for the supply of residential smart energy products and solutions.

MILPITAS, Calif., (February 9th, 2023) - SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., a global leader in smart energy technology, announced today that it entered into a multi-year agreement with Freedom Forever, a leading U.S. residential solar installer, for the supply of residential smart energy products and solutions.



As part of the multi-year agreement between the companies, Freedom Forever will offer its customers the SolarEdge Home Smart Energy Ecosystem, including the SolarEdge Home Hub Inverter, SolarEdge Power Optimizers, SolarEdge Home Battery, Backup Interface, Smart Energy Devices such as the SolarEdge EV Charger and Load Controllers.Brett Bouchy, CEO of Freedom Forever, said: "As the nation's largest residential installer, it is imperative that we align with world-class organizations like SolarEdge as we embark on our goal to become the first company to install a gigawatt of residential solar in a 12-month period.""Electricity costs, recent weather events, and new regulations, like the California's Net Energy Metering 3.0, are bringing solar and battery solutions to the forefront", said Zvi Lando, Chief Executive Officer of SolarEdge. "We are proud to enter this strategic cooperation with Freedom Forever to provide smarter, more efficient, and more powerful solar and battery solutions to homes across the United States."