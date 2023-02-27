Southern Illinois Healthcare Turns to Nexamp for Community Solar Savings and Enhanced Sustainability

Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH), a multi-hospital system based in Carbondale, Ill., is raising the stakes on its commitment to sustainability through new long-term community solar agreements with Nexamp. The organization will save an estimated $119,000 per year while directly supporting the growth of clean energy on the grid. SIH is subscribing to three of Nexamp's community solar farms in Illinois: Pope Creek Solar in Aledo, Mound City Solar in Mound City, and Percy Renewables 1 in Percy. SIH's energy advisor, E4, presented the opportunity as a cost-effective way to advance the health network's mission.



"As a not-for-profit organization, our priority is ensuring each dollar goes as far as possible in achieving our mission to improve the health and well-being of all the people in communities we serve," said SIH Corporate Director of Facilities Dan Boeckman. "Participating in a community solar program enables us to be good stewards of our financial resources while also contributing to the growth of much needed clean energy across Illinois. Healthcare means providing world-class medical services and it also means caring for the environment. Community solar meets our needs so we can meet the needs of our patients."The Nexamp solar farm will generate bill credits for every kilowatt-hour of energy produced. These credits will be applied to SIH electricity accounts in the Ameren service territory, offsetting its costs dollar for dollar. Each credit will be sold at a guaranteed fixed discount for the life of the agreement, providing predictable savings year over year."We see how important it is today for healthcare institutions to manage costs, but at the same time we are hearing how important sustainability is in their long-term strategies. This agreement with SIH gives them another tool they can use to maintain a leadership position in the region. Patient care is the top priority and we are pleased we can help our healthcare clients focus on what matters," said Joe Fiori, Director of Energy Sales, Nexamp.Entities or businesses interested in learning more about commercial offtake should visit https://www.nexamp.com/power-purchase-agreements/.