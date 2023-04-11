Solarplaza Summit the Netherlands 2023

Times are more uncertain than ever for the Dutch solar market. The energy crisis leads to soaring energy prices and highlights the market's reliance on foreign countries for our energy supply and system components. Meanwhile, the market is still dealing with issues such as a congested electricity grid, new EU policies and changing financing schemes. For the past 15 years, we have witnessed and built a dynamic market around the transition towards sustainable energy. Now, this very transition is in transition. With the market maturing, how do we adapt to this unpredictable business climate and formulate strategies to come out stronger and more resilient as an industry? Join us in Amsterdam for this 15th-anniversary edition of the Solarplaza Summit the Netherlands, to learn about the most pressing challenges of the Dutch solar market, hear from high-level speakers and meet international and local solar stakeholders. Together, we'll look back on astounding industry accomplishments, and shape the next era of growth.

Solarplaza Summit The Netherlands | 11 May 2023 - De La Mar Theatre, Amsterdam



Celebrating 15 Years of Dutch PV Industry AccelerationThe Netherlands boasts enormous growth potential for investments and PV deployment, ranking among the ten most attractive solar markets worldwide. The 15th-anniversary edition of the Solarplaza Summit The Netherlands will bring together key industry players to celebrate and look back on 15 years of Dutch solar market acceleration. Moreover, it will once again be the crucial industry platform to look ahead and discuss the roadmap for sustained and sustainable growth.Last year, almost 4 GW of new solar capacity was added to the Dutch power grid. And with 18.2 GW of cumulative capacity up and running, solar PV accounted for 14% of the country's electricity production between November 2021 and October 2022. At the current accelerated growth pace, forecasts even have the Netherlands meet its 2030 NECP PV target - set at 27 GW - as early as 2025. That means it's high time to embolden our industry's ambitions!Still, although the outlook is predominantly sunny, the sky isn't quite crystal clear. Pressing issues such as the overloaded electricity grid, a shortage of labor capacity, high construction costs, and the complexities of phasing out the Dutch subsidy scheme (SDE++) all need to be dealt with. We'll need more innovation, integration, and collaboration for the Dutch energy ecosystem to realize its full potential. A crucial key could be in creating more integrated solar energy systems, where smart solutions such as electric vehicles, solar carports, rooftops, hybrid renewables, and energy storage, are combined into one holistic approach. This will be one of the many themes running through the discussions on stage, and on the networking floor, during the event. Other program topics include the European power market context, PPAs, and hybrid renewables. In addition to the inspiring keynote presentations and practical panel discussions, the program will also feature interactive workshop sessions.Join us in Amsterdam for a festive 15th edition of the Solarplaza Summit The Netherlands to meet and catch up with a diverse group of local and international solar stakeholders. With enhanced interactivity and even more networking opportunities, along with some celebratory surprises, the event will be a unique source of inspiration, insights, connections, and fun!Tickets: €895 (Early Bird) / €995 (Regular)Contact: lorena@solarplaza.comRegister now: https://bit.ly/3MyQwKY