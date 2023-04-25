Castillo Engineering and BioStar Renewables Partner on 15 MW Solar Project in Kansas

MAITLAND, Fla., April 25, 2023 - Castillo Engineering announced today that it has partnered with BioStar Renewables, a national leader in financing, engineering, procurement, construction and asset management, to provide electrical design and engineering for a 15 MW solar project in Kansas. This behind-the-meter project utilizes a single-axis tracker and will power a recently built renewable diesel plant with on-site clean energy year-round. BioStar Renewables has engaged Castillo Engineering on three other solar projects throughout the country, making this their fourth project together. Now under construction, the project is expected to be complete in Q2 of 2023.



"We chose Castillo Engineering for this project because they have proven themselves to be an exceptional partner on the variety of projects they have supported us with in several different states," said David Smart, Chief Commercial Officer of BioStar Renewables. "They are extremely detail oriented during each step of the design process, and we are excited to be able to work with them to provide more sustainable energy for this state-of-the-art renewable diesel plant."Domestic renewable diesel capacity, which can be derived from fats and oils, is expected to double by 2025, as this new plant substantially contributes to this growing trend. Given the inherent sustainable focus of the plant, it was important to the owners to power the majority of their electricity needs with solar energy and replace the facility's prior 22 MW steam generator. In order to accomplish this, Castillo Engineering efficiently overcame the project's key challenges, including directly interconnecting into a substation as well as site planning within a railroad loop, which required the firm to minimize rail crossings by optimizing conductor routes."We are honored to have been selected by BioStar Renewables for this exceptional project, which is contributing to a more sustainable future in more ways than one," said Christopher Castillo, CEO of Castillo Engineering. "Although we have projects throughout the entire country, we are especially looking forward to providing our design, engineering and site optimization expertise for additional impactful projects in the Midwest region this year and in the years to come."About Castillo EngineeringFounded in 1998, Castillo Engineering is a leading design and engineering firm that delivers expertise in full service solar and energy storage design, engineering, and consulting services to developers, EPC contractors and utility companies. Castillo Engineering's services cover electrical, structural, medium and high voltage for residential and utility-scale projects ranging from 5 kW to 500 MW. The firm's experience completing 1.5 GW of solar and energy storage projects and unmatched expertise has made it the go-to solar engineering firm for utility-scale ground mount system construction documents for the industry's top EPCs and developers. The firm was ranked by Inc 5000 two years in a row as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., as well as the 9th fastest growing engineering firm in the nation. Castillo Engineering is based in Maitland, Florida, and is licensed in all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico. Learn more at castillope.com.Castillo Engineering Media Contact:Lisa DeMarco357844@email4pr.com310-990-1925About BioStar RenewablesBioStar Renewables is a clean energy company dedicated to playing a leading role in ensuring a lower carbon future. BioStar provides financing, turnkey engineering, procurement, construction and asset management of renewable energy assets. BioStar's team has successfully financed and/or developed more than $200mm in transactions across the renewable electricity, renewable natural gas and organic fertilizer markets. BioStar helps its customers achieve their environmental and sustainability goals by delivering low cost renewable energy and seamless operations and maintenance services.