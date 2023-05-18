Kseng Solar showcases its full scenario solar racking solutions at The Future Energy Show Philippines 2023

May 15-16, Kseng Solar took part in The Future Energy Show Philippines 2023 and showcased full-scenario solar racking solutions to more than 14,000 attendees from around the world, offering versatile options to satisfy various demands of local clients.

May 15-16, The Future Energy Show Philippines 2023, the largest energy event in the country, opened at SMX Convention Center Manila to bring together the entire energy community in the Philippines. Kseng Solar took part in the expo and showcased full-scenario solar racking solutions to more than 14,000 attendees from around the world, offering versatile options to satisfy various demands of local clients.


Presented Products
- Solar Roof Mounting Solutions: Universal Rapid Solar Metal Roof Mounting System, L feet Solar Metal Roof Mounting System, Standing Seam Roof Mounting System
- Solar Ground Mounting Solutions: Aluminum Ground Mounting System, Steel Ground Mounting System

According to the Philippines' National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) 2020-2040, the country aims for renewables to comprise 35% of power generation by 2030 and 50 % by 2040. The government has released an array of incentives and supportive policies to encourage the development and use of renewable energy, Kseng Solar is there with high-efficiency solar racking solutions and ready to be part of this solar revolution.

Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015 and driven by the mission of "Empowering our world with clean energy", Kseng Solar will continue to deliver more innovative solar racking solutions and top-class customer services, to empower every home, business, and community with clean energy.

