SAKOR Technologies Provides Automated Hydraulic Cam Phaser Test Stand

Contact: Judi HandelMcNeil, Gray & Rice617-367-0100 ext.122Judi.handel@mgr1.comSAKOR Technologies Inc., a recognized leader in the area of high-performance dynamometer systems, announces that it recently provided a performance test stand for validating designs for new hydraulic variable timing cam phaser systems for a major international provider of powertrain components. Powerful and flexible, the cam phaser test stand will be used for research and development on engine timing designs that improve engine fuel efficiency. Simulating an engine using an electric dynamometer is cleaner and safer than using an actual internal combustion engine and reduces the costs and time needed for cam phaser design testing.The custom built system is designed for use with cam phasers driven by oil pressure. The test system simulates different engine designs, simulating cam torque pulses using two high speed low inertia AccuDyne™ AC Dynamometers and the industry-leading DynoLAB™ GenV data acquisition and control system One dynamometer drives the timing chain as if it were the engine, while the other simulates cam shaft torque pulses. Parts for testing are mounted in a thermal chamber that can be run at temperatures ranging from -40 to 150°C.This enables engineers to simulate temperatures encountered by those starting engines in all climates. The system controls oil pressure to advance or retard timing of the cam shaft relative to the engine.The SAKOR system features a 60 kilowatt dynamometers that can operate at upto 8500 revolutions per minute (rpm) to simulate the engine. A 235 kW ultra-low inertia dynamometer is used to simulate the high frequency torque pulses found on a cam shaft. The test stand can be easily adjusted, so it can accommodate a wide range of cam phaser designs. The DynoLAB™ GenV data acquisition and control system provides reliable fully automated test procedures for all customer testing protocols."SAKOR is dedicated to helping customers design the next generation of fuel efficient engines in ways that do not require huge expensive facilities to conduct testing of components," said Randal Beattie, president of SAKOR. "To the best of our knowledge, ours is the first system capable of simulating dynamic cam shaft torque pulsing in real time and in a clean lab environment."About SAKOR Technologies Inc.SAKOR Technologies Inc. is a recognized leader in the manufacture anddevelopment of reliable and cost-effective automated test instrumentationsystems for a wide range of applications. For over 35 years, the company hasbeen providing quality products and superior customer service to a varietyof markets including automotive, hybrid and electric vehicle, military,aerospace, marine, heavy equipment, performance racing, electric motor,consumer appliance and more.For more information, contact us at 989-720-2700, via e-mail at:info@SAKOR.com, or visit SAKOR's website at www.sakor.com