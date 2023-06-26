Sungrow Releases Its Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System PowerTitan 2.0

Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system supplier, introduced its latest liquid cooled energy storage system PowerTitan 2.0 during Intersolar Europe. The next-generation system is designed to support grid stability, improve power quality, and offer an optimized LCOS for future projects.



More Headlines Articles

The PowerTitan 2.0 is a professional integration of Sungrow's power electronics, electrochemistry, and power grid support technologies. The latest innovation for the utility-scale energy storage market adopts a large battery cell capacity of 314Ah, integrates a string Power Conversion System (PCS) in the battery container, embeds Stem Cell Grid Tech, and features systematic liquid cooled temperature control. The all-in-one system significantly enhances the power density, making the 20-ft container able to be equipped with 5MWh batteries and 2.5MW PCS.Cost saving and powerful grid support functionsThe PowerTitan 2.0 integrates battery modules and the string PCS in a 20-ft container. The string PCS can charge and discharge battery racks individually; therefore increasing the system's discharged energy capacity by over 7% across its entire life cycle.The system boasts a round-trip efficiency (RTE) of 89.5%, an enhancement of 2%, with its Cell to Grid technology (C2G), which simplifies the energy conversion method between DC and AC power.By integrating the liquid cooled thermal management system, both PCS and battery modules inside the container can achieve balanced heat dissipation. Therefore, the PowerTitan 2.0 maintains a lower cell/module temperature difference of 2.5 degrees Celsius, which results in a 20-year system performance life and improved charging and discharging efficiency.With artificial intelligence (AI) bionic thermal balance technology, the system can automatically switch to the appropriate heat dissipation method according to the battery and environment temperature, and system operation status. This technology ensures that the system's energy consumption is reduced to 50kWh per day -- 40% less than the industry standard average consumption.In addition, the PowerTitan 2.0 is equipped with Stem Cell Grid Tech. This technology aims to improve grid stability and increase power quality, featuring leading technologies such as enhanced continuous high and low voltage ride through, multi-level broadband oscillation suppression, flexible inertia support, microsecond-level voltage construction, and gigawatt-level black start. With these technologies, the system can achieve a transition between high voltage ride through (HVRT) and low voltage ride through (LVRT) seamlessly, reach resonance adaptive in 0.15Hz-2.5kHz, and restore the power supply of the local grid when the voltage fluctuation is under 2%.Ultimate safetyTo uphold Sungrow's strict safety priorities, the PowerTitan 2.0 offers a comprehensive safety design across the cell, electrical, and system levels. With the help of artificial intelligence, the cells are monitored with great accuracy in real-time to detect changes and provide early-stage warnings to prevent thermal runaway. With four layers of protection in place against excessive electric current and dangerous arcs, the risk of electrical hazards is significantly reduced.By implementing a compartmentalised design, the power electronics components and battery modules are isolated, ensuring a dedicated two-hour fire protection to safeguard each individual compartment.Sungrow's battery storage solutions offer temperature, smoke and combustible gas detectors, gas fire suppression, and water-based fire suppression systems, to safely and effectively prevent the risk of battery fires and reduce the risk of reignition, upholding Sungrow's track record of zero fire incidents.Streamlined O&M and optimal protection capabilitiesThe comprehensive system is pre-installed so that major parameters are set before leaving the manufacturing facility, decreasing on-site commissioning time and guaranteeing early revenue for project owners.With the back-to-back installation concept, the storage system occupies less footprint space. For example, a 100MWh energy storage project with the PowerTitan 2.0 covers 1200 square meters only.The PowerTitan 2.0 has an automatic state of charge (SoC) calibration feature by adopting the string PCS and shortens the power plant upgrading duration by 20 minutes applying over-the-air (OTA) technology.In addition, the modular design for both the battery Pack and PCS, enables time-saving for operation and maintenance (O&M), which ensures a high system's availability.Apart from the streamlined O&M, the PowerTitan 2.0 also offers an impressive C5 anti-corrosion and IP55 protection rating, making it durable in harsh conditions. The system can run at 100% nominal power even at altitudes as high as 4500 meters above sea level.The PowerTitan 2.0, with it's integrated liquid cooled system, has a reduced sound pressure level of 75dB, ensuring quieter operation in noise restricted environments.As more renewable energy projects come into operation and more resources are added to the energy mix, it is even more important to maintain grid stability and improve power quality. With a 26-year proven track record, Sungrow performance remains unparalleled in its energy storage applications. The Company has been awarded the world's first iF Design Award in the utility-scale energy storage system category for its PowerTitan. To date, Sungrow has contracted a total of nine gigawatt hours of orders for the PowerTitan, which is a testament to its success and credibility in the industry.About SungrowSungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 340 GW installed worldwide as of December 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.