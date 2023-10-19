Powur Strengthens its Platform with Complete SolarEdge Home Suite

Powur PBC, a platform-based company simplifying the path to clean energy, announced that it's strengthening its sales enablement and project fulfillment platform by offering the SolarEdge Home EV charger. With this addition, Powur is now offering SolarEdge's complete Home suite on its platform, further advancing the company's goal of providing diverse clean energy solutions that help people upgrade to a customized smart energy home. By partnering with Powur, SolarEdge is able to provide its Home suite through the largest national residential solar sales network to help more people smartly manage their energy.



"With solar markets evolving towards self-consumption and simultaneous record-breaking demand for EVs, people are looking to install more than just solar energy systems and instead want complete smart energy systems that include production, storage, and charging," stated Powur CEO Jonathan Budd. "Our agile platform enables us to easily add SolarEdge's EV charger to now offer its full product suite so we can stay ahead of and meet this growing demand."With products from the SolarEdge Home suite already available through Powur's platform, SolarEdge is expanding its offering with Powur through the addition of its EV charger. The SolarEdge Home level 2 EV charger offers the flexibility to function independently or seamlessly integrate with the SolarEdge Home Hub Inverter, which enables people to control and optimize EV charging. Its solar boost mode enables up to 25% faster charging using clean, affordable solar energy.Ranking on the Inc. 5000 List of Fast Growing Companies for 4 years in a row, Powur is consistently expanding its platform by adding new features, technology and services, installers, and sales professionals to its platform. Powur's platform business model enables it to quickly and easily add new technologies while limiting risk and cost. By providing first-rate, cutting-edge clean energy products, Powur is helping people have more control of their energy with full-house customized clean energy solutions.Powur PBCFounded in 2014, California-based Powur PBC is on a mission to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. As the first 100% virtual, residential solar company in the cloud, Powur operates an innovative platform model, enabling it to scale quickly and meet the demands of an ever-expanding solar landscape. The company's model ensures that Powur is able to provide affordable and customized solar solutions to homeowners while empowering its network of thousands of independent sales professionals and regionally specialized installation partners. For more information, visit powur.com.