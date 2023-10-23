PRYSMIAN SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES CABLING OPERATIONS FOR VINEYARD WIND 1, THE FIRST UTILITY-SCALE OFFSHORE WIND FARM IN THE US

Milan, 23 October 2023 - Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, successfully completed the installation and HV testing activities at Vineyard Wind 1, the first utility-scale offshore wind farm in the US. Located more than 15 miles off the coast of Massachusetts, Vineyard Wind consists of an array of 62 wind turbines that will generate 800 MW of electricity and power over 400,000 homes.



The project was awarded to Prysmian Group in May 2019 by Vineyard Wind, LLC. The contract included the design, manufacture, installation and commissioning of an HVAC (High Voltage Alternating Current) cable system composed of two 220 kV three-core cables with extruded XLPE insulation that will deliver clean energy to the mainland power grid in the US and will help to reduce carbon emissions by more than 1.6 million tonnes per year.The 134-km submarine power cables were manufactured at Prysmian Group's centres of excellence in Pikkala, Finland, and Arco Felice, Italy, while marine installation operations were performed by Prysmian Group's Cable Enterprise and Ulisse cable laying vessels."We are proud to have completed such an important and strategic project that confirms the United States' acceleration towards the energy transition. Following the successful completion of the Viking Link cable operation, Prysmian further confirms its capability to smoothly execute important projects included in its portfolio," stated Hakan Ozmen, EVP Projects BU, Prysmian Group."With Vineyard Wind 1, we have demonstrated to the market our ability to bring our expertise, state-of-the-art cable technology and installation capabilities to the US market. Thanks to our investment in a new cable plant located at Brayton Point, Massachusetts, we are committed to reinforcing our footprint in the U.S., supporting the growing offshore wind market," added Alberto Boffelli, Head of Project Operations, Projects BU, Prysmian Group.