Emerson to Spotlight Innovations Advancing Sustainability Progress in Energy Industries

CSO Mike Train, CTO Peter Zornio and Power & Water President Bob Yeager will speak at Reuters Energy Transition North America 2023 Conference

HOUSTON (Nov. 2, 2023) - Top executives from global software and technology company Emerson (NYSE: EMR) predict companies that prioritize innovation designed to curb carbon emissions and explore new energy sources will realize both financial and environmental benefits for their efforts. For Houston-based energy companies, embracing innovation will also keep the city at the forefront of emerging developments and help maintain its leadership as the energy capital of the world.


During the 2023 Reuters Energy Transition North America conference Nov. 7 to 8 in Houston, three Emerson leaders will share thoughts on the intersection among technology, sustainability objectives and operational performance:

• Emerson Chief Sustainability Officer Mike Train will share observations on how meeting long-term net zero targets will require a new mindset toward innovation, with early-stage examples in development today.
• Chief Technology Officer Peter Zornio will talk about future software and technology architectures to better support evolving operating models and provide recent examples of sustainability-specific technology advancements.
• Bob Yeager, Emerson's president of power and water, will discuss how automation technologies help power companies transform renewable energy sources - which can be unpredictable - into reliable power using real-time demand forecasting, operational visibility and analytics across the power network.

"The past 10 years have seen enormous progress in digital transformation, and many of those technologies available today can help industry achieve short-term 2030 sustainability goals," said Train. "Yet reaching the world's targets for 2050 will require a step change in innovation with technologies not available today and a different leadership mindset to support these projects."

As strategic sponsor of the conference, Emerson will host an exhibit of its automation solutions that help reduce emissions, improve energy usage and optimize operations for the energy, chemical, hydrogen, carbon capture, biofuels, power and other industries. Emerson's Train will keynote the second-day agenda; Yeager will participate in the "Bearing the Load: The Price of Decarbonization" panel; and Zornio will speak on "The Emergence of a Clean Technology Suite" session.

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

