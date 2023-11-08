All Energy Solar Hits the Jackpot in Las Vegas

Fortunately for All Energy Solar, what happens in Vegas, doesn't always stay there. The Minnesota-based solar installer won big in Nevada, taking home two awards for excellence, which are now proudly displayed at the company headquarters. With more than 14 years of experience in the industry, All Energy Solar continues to be nationally recognized for outstanding work in the field.



RE+ 2023 (formerly Solar Power International) was held in Las Vegas, September 12-14. The event brought together 40,000 solar industry professionals from around the world. The three-day event was filled with exhibitions, networking, and learning opportunities. In addition to the tradeshow activities, two award events took place: The second-annual Customer Excellence Awards and the inaugural U.S. Installer Awards.All Energy Solar continues to be nationally recognized for outstanding work in the field.During the conference, Renewable Energy Corporation (REC) held its REC Americas 2023 Customer Excellence Awards. For the second straight year, All Energy Solar was awarded the title of REC Installer of the Year in the Central Region."We are proud to have an ongoing relationship with REC. We trust the quality of solar products that they provide are aligned with the high standards we have for our customers. Recognition from them as Installer of the Year is an honor," said Michael Allen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer for All Energy Solar. "We look forward to installing more REC panels in the future as they lead the industry in innovative solar panel technology."The U.S. Installer Awards were new for 2023, though similar events have occurred throughout Europe. Hosted by the RE+ and EUPD Research, the awards were given to recognize companies progressing the country's transition to solar power. All Energy Solar received the highest level of recognition as a Top Brand PV Installer at this inaugural U.S. event.While All Energy Solar currently operates locally in Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin, the company's work consistently ranks among the top in the nation, cementing its place as a leading solar installer."Day after day all of our employees continue their hard work, and these acknowledgments serve as a well-deserved reminder that our dedication and teamwork pays off," said Allen, who already planning for the 2024 year to be another success for the record books.About All Energy SolarAll Energy Solar provides a full-service solar energy integration experience for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers seeking to make the transition to solar energy. With industry-leading certifications and full electrical and building licenses, All Energy Solar installs quality solar power systems with excellent customer service throughout the experience and after installation. www.allenergysolar.com.