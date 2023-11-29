ees Europe

Every year, the ees Europe, Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, provides a networking opportunity for the industry's key players - all under the motto "Innovating Energy Storage". It focuses on the latest technologies, trends and market developments. ees Europe will take place from June 19-21, 2024 as part of The smarter E Europe at Messe München.

Each year, the ees Europe, Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, provides a networking opportunity for the industry's key players, such as manufacturers, distributors, project developers, systems integrators, and professional users and suppliers - all under the motto "Innovating Energy Storage".

The ees Europe focuses on the latest technologies, trends and market developments. This includes the latest developments in commercial and residential storage systems, innovative battery technologies, options for second use, as well as mobile storage systems and artificial intelligence for battery systems. What's more, it will feature approaches in the area of green hydrogen and power-to-gas applications.
ees Europe will take place from June 19-21, 2024 as part of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, at Messe München. Whether electricity, heat and transport - the following three exhibitions dedicated to renewable 24/7 energy supply will take place alongside ees Europe:
• Intersolar Europe - The world's leading exhibition for the solar industry
• Power2Drive Europe - The international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility
• EM-Power Europe - The international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions
The ees Europe Conference, where renowned experts showcase groundbreaking innovations, is also taking place at the same time. To cover all aspects of a future-oriented energy world, it is accompanied by three other specialist conferences.
ees Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).

