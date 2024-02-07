RP Construction Services Now Offering Nextracker

Monterey, CALIF. (Feb. 7, 2024)— RP Construction Services (RPCS) is excited to announce it is now offering single-axis trackers from Nextracker, the trusted global market leader in solar tracking technologies. RPCS will be providing Nextracker products to address the growing U.S. demand for smaller utility-scale solar projects and distributed generation (DG) applications.



RPCS has completed thousands of smaller utility-scale and DG projects, which are typically under 30 megawatts in capacity, and is honored to partner with Nextracker to self-perform their design and stamped engineering with warehousing Nextracker's NX Horizon™ smart solar trackers. Rapid, accurate, and reliable project designs and pricing are a must for developers who want to execute portfolios of small utility projects and the same is true for EPCs and contractors who can now receive RPCS' site-specific, pre-kitted, and construction ready Nextracker systems. RPCS delivers design and schedule flexibility that today's solar power generation industry demands."We put solar projects into motion with our full suite of solutions—from turnkey design, supply, and installation support to logistics, preassembly, and onsite training solutions—based on gigawatts' worth of experience in the market," says RPCS President Eben Russell. "We are thrilled to partner with Nextracker to offer their best-in-class technology, supported by our innovative project enablement capabilities, to provide an unrivaled degree of support and, ultimately, customer success. Our value-added approach combined with the Nextracker product will maximize every project's potential and will result in the highest quality operating assets for our customers."Nextracker's flagship platform, NX Horizon™, has been the tracker of choice on more than 90 GW-worth of solar power plants worldwide. This smart solar tracker system helps maximize performance and minimize costs across a broad range of project sites and weather conditions."In order to extend our world-class technology to smaller projects and respond to customer demand, we chose RPCS as our highly capable channel partner to address the continued growth in the smaller utility-scale and distributed generation markets," said Howard Wenger, President at Nextracker. "RPCS' value lies in its ability to stock, consolidate, and kit material, and provide high quality project execution and training on site—and we're proud to work with them as a channel partner."This new partnership with Nextracker allows RPCS to continue to service its expanding customer base, providing expert services to accelerate and ensure the best value for tracker projects across the country.About RP Construction ServicesRP Construction Services, LLC (RPCS) is the nation's leading value-added distributor of utility-scale solar equipment. RPCS offers the industry's best solar tracker technologies supported by a suite of project enablement services including design engineering, warehousing and logistics, pre-assembly, and mechanical installation to provide solar EPCs, developers, and utilities with simple, high-performance solar tracking solutions. Since 2014, RPCS has delivered more than 4GW of fully engineered single-axis solar tracking systems to customer sites in more than 41 U.S. states and Canada. Our team currently consists of more than 200 individuals working throughout the United States to accelerate and simplify solar deployment. Connect with RPCS on LinkedIn or learn more at www.rpcs.com. RPCS is a proud member of the Quanta Services family of companies.About NextrackerNextracker is a leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects around the world. Its products enable solar panels to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance. With plants operating in more than thirty countries worldwide, Nextracker offers solar tracker technologies that increase energy production while reducing costs for significant plant ROI. For more information, visit Nextracker.