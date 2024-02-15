Ampion Reaches 1 Gigawatt of Community Solar Under Management

[BOSTON, MA, February 13, 2024] - Ampion Renewable Energy, a leading provider of community solar acquisition and subscription management services, is proud to announce that it has surpassed one gigawatt (GW) of community solar power under management for its developer clients. This accomplishment underscores the company's commitment to powering the expansion of renewable energy. One GW is enough to power 100 million LED light bulbs and is equivalent to the carbon sequestered by over 16 million tree seedlings grown for ten years, representing a tangible environmental impact.



Complementing this milestone are key organizational advancements from 2023 that strengthen the company's ability to manage its current growth and position it for future scalability. Ampion is pleased to announce the elevation of key leaders on both the business and technology sides of the organization. Andrew Kvaal assumes the role of President and Chief Operating Officer, Chris Kallaher is promoted to Senior Vice President and General Counsel, and Sana Jameel is now the Vice President of Account Management.In the technology organization, Phillip Kenny has been promoted to Chief Information Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Phil Gurule to Vice President of Engineering, and Mike Lamson to Vice President of Product. These strategic promotions parallel the maturation of Ampion's platform and accelerate the company's progress in helping developer clients achieve their distributed generation goals."Surpassing one gigawatt in managed assets is a significant milestone, but it's just the beginning," said Nate Owen, CEO of Ampion. "As more distributed generation developers and asset owners take advantage of Ampion's revenue management services, this evolution of our organizational structure positions Ampion to better serve the needs of the industry. These changes reflect our commitment to empowering developers and providing exceptional value to subscribers. We are now even better equipped to realize our vision of expanding clean energy accessibility."Ampion is active in nine states and counting. The company acquires and manages subscribers of all types, from housing authorities, municipalities, and enterprises to small businesses and residential subscribers. Ampion acquired thousands of low-to-moderate income (LMI) subscribers in 2023, expanding access to those who need savings the most.In 2023, Ampion made significant product and technological advancements. The company launched its industry-leading Ampion+ product to provide enterprise organizations with community solar and Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). Ampion also acquired new enterprise subscribers, launched its Sales Agent Portal site to streamline acquisition efforts, and began formally offering client branding as a service to developers.Ampion works with solar developers and asset owners to manage subscriber acquisition and billing throughout the lifecycle of their projects. To learn more about Ampion and its commitment to expanding renewable energy to all, visit ampion.net.About Ampion:Ampion provides turnkey subscription and revenue management solutions for renewable energy developers nationwide, simplifying the complex world of distributed generation. From prospect to payment, we maximize investor returns in a holistic way, optimizing revenue with a customer management platform purpose-built for community distributed generation. We're industry veterans with the people, platform, and processes required to help developers and asset owners get the most out of their portfolios. Our clients choose us because we make their projects more predictable and more profitable, with better data insights, happier subscribers, and less risk. Learn more at ampion.net.