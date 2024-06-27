Sila Raises $375M to Deliver Titan Silicon™ for Auto Series Production

Sila, a next-generation battery materials company, announces it has raised $375 million in a close of its Series G round led by existing investors Sutter Hill Ventures and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., with participation by new outside investors as well as existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Coatue, Perry Creek Capital, and others.



More Headlines Articles

The funding will secure the completion of the company's Moses Lake plant in Q1, 2025, enabling the delivery of its Titan Silicon anode material to auto customers in Q4, 2025. Mercedes-Benz and Panasonic, as well as three additional customer contracts yet to be publicly disclosed, have been secured and will be fulfilled through Sila's Moses Lake manufacturing facility.The new funding comes as Sila has already demonstrated technical differentiation and market adoption of Titan Silicon as a high silicon anode capable of replacing most or all of the graphite in a Li-ion cell. The round focuses on scale-up as well as ensuring that rigorous automotive quality and reliability standards and delivery timelines are met. The build-out of Sila's Moses Lake manufacturing plant remains on schedule and will deliver enough capacity to serve its multiple customers. Additional future expansions at the site will enable Sila to produce enough material to power up to a million cars per year."Our investors share the perspective that the world will transition to fully electric," said Gene Berdichevsky, Sila Co-founder and CEO. "Every automaker knows the future must be electric and realizes that the path to broader adoption isn't through cost reduction alone. To transform the world and meet consumer expectations, the industry needs to take the next big step on battery performance and charging speeds. With Sila, automakers can deliver next-generation EVs that will win over those who expect more from their electric experience.""We have observed Sila's steady execution since we first invested in the company in 2021," said Joseph Fath, portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. "With its disciplined focus on manufacturing and quality, we believe Sila has the persistence and durability to meet future global demand and be a market leader for the long haul."Titan Silicon was the first commercial next-generation silicon anode technology to enter the market in 2021. Today, it delivers up to a 20-25% energy density improvement over the industry's best performing graphite cells, enabling automakers to deliver unmatched EV performance, dramatically increasing vehicle range and reducing charge times - pivotal to addressing consumer concern in switching to electric. Future releases of Titan Silicon will drive improvement of up to 40%, recharge times to less than 10 minutes, and lower the $/kWh cost of batteries.Ardea Partners LP served as the exclusive financial advisor to Sila for its Series G round.To learn more, visit silanano.com.About SilaFounded in 2011, Sila is a next-generation battery materials company with the mission to power the world's transition to clean energy. Sila shipped the world's first commercially available silicon anode for lithium-ion batteries in 2021, and has since enabled battery performance enhancements in multiple consumer electronics devices. Sila's Titan Silicon anode will next power electric vehicles, including an upcoming version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and will be used within Panasonic Energy's next-generation lithium-ion batteries, which will also serve the automotive industry. Committed to American leadership in clean energy production, Sila is scaling its technology at its manufacturing facility in Moses Lake, Washington. Major financial investors include 8VC, Bessemer Venture Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Coatue, Matrix Partners, Sutter Hill Ventures, and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.