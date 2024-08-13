S-5! Sponsors the Let’s Build Construction Camp for Girls in Northeast Ohio

(Colorado Springs, Colorado - August 13, 2024) S-5!, the leading authority of attachment solutions for metal roofs, is thrilled to have sponsored the recent Let's Build Construction Camp (LBCC INC) for Girls in Canfield, Ohio. This five-day summer camp is designed for girls ages 12-17 to explore the world of construction and learn a variety of career pathways within the skilled trades.



The LBCC partners with unions and trade associations and is run through the generosity of volunteers, mentors and sponsors, offering the camp free of charge. As a premier sponsor, S-5! proudly contributed towards essential operating costs, which included insurance, transportation, construction materials, tool bags, signage and food and beverage. Additionally, S-5! donated its PVKIT direct-attach, rail-less solar mounting system for the rooftop solar installation workshop.Shelly Higgins, S-5!'s Architectural & National Accounts Director is the founder and director of the program. She explains, "Our mission is to encourage young women to consider careers in architecture, engineering, manufacturing or construction trades through education, hands-on experiences, interactive discussions, mentoring and field trips."Kayla Kushner, a high school freshman from Springfield, Ohio, spent time on framing, electrical wiring, waterproofing, shingling, welding and installing solar panels. "My favorite part was learning all about construction, meeting other people and working as a team on projects," said Kushner. "I was most surprised about how easy framing was—once you measure and cut everything—it was easy to put it all together. It's provided me with skills for later in life. I am thinking about how I can continue learning construction skills through my high school's program."Seventh grader, Olivia Vonderau from Youngstown, Ohio, discovered the camp through her math teacher. Olivia enjoys DIY projects around the house. She said, "I really liked nailing the shingles on the roof; it was like a puzzle, taking measurements, placing them in the right order, and nailing them down."Lillian (Lew) Clowser, an eighth grader from Boardman, Ohio, appreciated the hands-on learning opportunities. "Building takes a lot of physical work, but at the end of the day you are left with an end-product, so it is worth it," said Clowser. "The volunteers are knowledgeable, and it's easy to ask for help."This sponsorship is part of S-5!'s ongoing commitment to giving back, focused on making a positive impact in the industry by leveraging expertise, financial support and quality products for educational initiatives. Last year, S-5! sponsored the University of Kansas School of Architecture & Design students for their annual design-build project."We are delighted to support this camp, especially led by one of our own, to provide valuable educational experiences for young women and to encourage them to consider the trades as a viable and rewarding career path," said Rob Haddock, CEO and founder of S-5!As LBCC wraps up its third summer, plans are underway for 2025, and Higgins invites other industry professionals to join by volunteering or sponsoring. LBCC INC is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information, visit www.letsbuild.camp.About S-5!Founded by a veteran metal roof expert, S-5! has been the leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions since 1992. S-5!'s zero-penetration clamps and lifetime brackets attach virtually anything to most metal roof types, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. Made in the U.S.A., S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications and are now installed on more than 2.5 million metal roofs worldwide, providing strength and longevity never before seen. For more information, visit www.S-5.com.