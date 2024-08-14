Sungrow Delivers First BESS PowerTitan 2.0 Units in Europe

Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, is thrilled to announce the first delivery of the cutting-edge Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), the PowerTitan 2.0 units in Europe. A total of 66 units have arrived in the UK, marking a significant milestone in the Bramley 100MW / 330MWh project by Penso Power and BW ESS. It is worth mentioning that the delivery comes less than a year after the signing of this landmark project agreement between Penso Power, BW ESS and Sungrow.



The liquid cooled PowerTitan 2.0 is set to revolutionize the energy storage landscape in Europe, offering unparalleled efficiency, reliability and safety. The system seamlessly integrates the 2.5MW Power Conversion System (PCS) and 5MWh battery into a single 20-ft container and with its pioneering technology not only enhances efficiency and safety, but also significantly reduces both capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX) costs.Exceptional Production Capacity and Unmatched ServiceSungrow's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities ensure a high production capacity, enabling the company to meet large-scale project requirements effectively. This first delivery of PowerTitan 2.0 units in Europe underscores Sungrow's ability to provide swift and efficient solutions to its partners, reinforcing its position as a dependable supplier in the renewable energy sector. In addition to production capabilities, Sungrow prides itself on offering a high level of service with its dedicated team of experts ensuring that every project is executed flawlessly, maximizing the performance of the project.Commitment to Quality and SafetySungrow's commitment to retaining the utmost levels of quality and safety is evident in every aspect of the PowerTitan 2.0. Each unit undergoes rigorous testing and quality control measures, including state-of-the-art technologies, ensuring compliance with the highest international standards. This dedication to quality ensures that the Bramley project will benefit from reliable and safe energy storage solutions, supporting the UK's transition to a greener energy future.James Li, Sungrow ESS Director for Europe, emphasized the company's dedication to supporting grid stability and energy independence. "At Sungrow, we are committed to advancing the energy transition and fostering a sustainable future. The delivery of PowerTitan 2.0 units for the Bramley project is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance grid support and promote energy independence. We are proud to contribute to the UK's journey towards a more sustainable and resilient energy landscape."Recently it was announced that the energy storage company BW ESS, together with its partner Penso Power, has entered into a seven-year agreement with Shell Energy Europe Limited for the planned 100 MW / 330 MWh Bramley battery energy storage system (BESS) utilizing the PowerTitan 2.0.Sungrow's energy storage system shipments in 2023 exceeded 10.5 GWh worldwide with the strong momentum of the innovative, liquid cooled PowerTitan ESS series.. The recent addition of PowerTitan 2.0 offers an additional solution, showcasing Sungrow's dedication to innovating across various technologies.About SungrowSungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is a global leading PV inverter and ESS provider with over 515 GW of power electronic converters installed worldwide as of December 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESS for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow's products power over 170 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com.