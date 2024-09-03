Enteligent Launches DC-Powered Fleet Infrastructure Charging Solution at RE+ Demonstration

MORGAN HILL, CA - Enteligent Inc., developer of solar power optimization and electric vehicle (EV) solar charging technologies, invites media to attend a live demonstration of its highly anticipated DC-powered EV charger at the RE+ clean energy conference on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. at the Microgrid booth (#MOP2622) in the Marriott Outdoor Pavilion at the Anaheim Convention Center. The demonstration will pair the 25kW DC-coupled electric vehicle service equipment (EVSE) to a high-voltage DC bus to highlight the charger's benefits for long dwell-time (more than 6 hours) EV fleet charging.



"The adoption of EVs for commercial fleets is growing, but a significant limiting factor is the lack of fleet-ready EV charging infrastructure solutions," said Enteligent CEO Sean Burke. "Enteligent's approach focuses on the inherent efficiency and reliability advantages of DC technology, avoiding the energy conversion losses and equipment costs associated with charging EVs directly from AC power sources. This reduces overall expenses, making clean energy more effective and affordable and expediting its widespread adoption."The traditional EV charging infrastructure uses AC Level 2 chargers that require significant engineering planning, long permitting wait times, and high costs. AC charging relies on the vehicle's onboard AC/DC converter to charge its DC battery, which wastes 10-20% of the energy through conversion losses and is often limited to low (<9.6 kW) charge rates.Enteligent is the first to develop and launch a DC-powered EV charger that focuses on the efficiency and reliability benefits of DC microgrid technology. With up to 25 kW of fast DC charging—three times as fast as many AC Level 2 chargers—Enteligent DC chargers eliminate unnecessary AC-to-DC conversion losses, resulting in up to 20% energy savings.As a fleet charging solution, Enteligent EVSEs couple to a high voltage (+700 V) DC bus, supplied by a commercial-scale inverter which efficiently converts grid-level AC electricity to a DC microgrid for the site while incorporating native DC PV solar generation and battery energy storage. A DC microgrid is substantially less expensive than AC-based infrastructure and maintains the PV solar generation as DC when stored in batteries, which saves more than 10% in AC/DC conversion losses. Because the fleet vehicles operate during the day and return to the depot in the evening, they charge overnight and do not require expensive ultrafast chargers. Online analytics further optimize cost and usage tracking.While the Enteligent DC-to-DC EV charger is perfect for long dwell-time charging for EV fleet operations and public and commercial charging, employers and retailers can implement a similar DC microgrid setup with solar canopies to deliver efficient and cost-effective charging solutions to employees and customers.Initial volumes of the Enteligent DC EV Charger launched in June of 2024 with future models planned for the end of the year and into 2025. Enteligent has also been accepting orders for its unique TLCEV solar canopy-powered DC EVSE which charges EVs directly from solar arrays.# # #About EnteligentEnteligent is a California-based developer of smart solar power optimization and solar EV charging technologies that dramatically increase energy utilization, improve returns on energy investments and enable critical paradigm shifts in the way we use energy for the upcoming green electrification revolution. Enteligent's NMax photovoltaic module power optimizers use smart digital technology to both dynamically adjust when to optimize and provide panel-level monitoring data, resulting in greater rooftop yield, more energy harvesting and higher system reliability. Enteligent's bidirectional DC-to-DC powered EV chargers enable direct electrification from clean energy to charge faster and more efficiently, recouping up to 25% of electricity lost by traditional means. Learn more about Enteligent at: https://enteligent.com/Media Contact:Michelle HargisEnteligent@mercomcapital.comUS: +1.512.215.4452