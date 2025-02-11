Amperon Unveils Advanced Wind Forecasting Solutions to Optimize Renewable Energy Operations

Amperon, a leading energy forecasting company at the intersection of energy data and AI, announced today the launch of its global Asset Wind Short-Term and Sub-Hourly Forecasts, designed to address the critical challenges posed by the intermittency of wind as a vital renewable energy resource. This product expansion delivers hourly updates up to 15 days and unparalleled granularity of up to 5-minute intervals, empowering utilities and independent power producers to maximize financial efficiency and operational reliability.



As the energy transition accelerates, wind power has become a cornerstone of decarbonization; however, the variability of wind introduces significant complexities for asset owners operating in real-time and day-ahead energy markets. Inaccurate wind generation forecasts can result in substantial financial losses, especially as European Transmission System Operators (TSOs) move toward finer market granularity of 15 and 30 minutes."With wind generation becoming an increasingly essential component of the energy ecosystem, accurate and granular forecasts are mission-critical," said Sean Kelly, CEO & Co-Founder of Amperon. "Our new wind forecasting solutions not only improve operational reliability but also equip asset owners with the confidence to navigate increasingly volatile electricity markets."Amperon's new wind forecasting solution represents a synthesis of traditional meteorological techniques and AI/ML. Among the key features are:• Ensemble Weather Modeling: Amperon incorporates multiple weather forecasting sources into a dynamically weighted ensemble model. This unique methodology evaluates each weather source's hourly accuracy and adjusts weights in real time, reducing risks associated with single-provider errors.• Integration of Historical Asset Data: Through the integration of historic curtailment, potential power, and plant availability data, Amperon's machine learning models can more effectively identify performance discrepancies. By distinguishing between weather-related issues and external factors such as maintenance or curtailment, the accuracy and reliability of the forecasts are enhanced.Volatile electricity markets require tools that allow wind asset owners to optimize financial performance while mitigating risk. By providing accurate and granular short-term and sub-hourly wind forecasts, Amperon helps market participants achieve greater operational efficiency and better prepare for price fluctuations. Since launching its wind and solar forecasting solutions in July 2024, Amperon has seen strong results, with ongoing improvements continuing to enhance forecast accuracy and reliability.About AmperonAmperon is the leading energy forecasting company, positioned at the intersection of energy data and AI. Founded in 2018, Amperon has become a trusted partner to power and utility companies, delivering demand, renewable generation, and price forecasts. With cutting-edge predictive analytics, seamless data integrations, and premium customer support, Amperon enables customers to enhance grid reliability and optimize asset performance. Committed to grid modernization, Amperon is the forecasting company of the energy transition.Visit us at www.amperon.co to discover how Amperon can revolutionize your wind forecasting strategies.