Ameresco Awarded Solar Energy and Resiliency Project at Gagetown Base by the Canadian Department of National Defence (DND)

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers navigate the energy transition, has been awarded a major solar energy and resiliency project at the 5th Canadian Division Support Base (CDSB) in Oromocto, New Brunswick. This large-scale solar project represents a critical step toward supporting the Government of Canada's commitment to procure 100% clean electricity for federal facilities by 2025.



The Gagetown Solar Project, a CAD $26.7 million initiative, is set to deliver an 8.9 MWdc/7.35 MWac ground-mounted solar energy system designed to provide approximately 8,900 MWh of electricity annually to the base. This project is expected to generate around 20% of the base's electricity needs, significantly contributing to the Department of National Defence's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. When running at full capacity, the project will prevent approximately 7,695 metric tons of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere each year and contribute to meeting emissions targets in the Defence Climate and Sustainability Strategy 2023-2027 - Canada.ca.The 5 CDSB Gagetown solar project, which includes the placement of 14,496 solar panels across the base, will be operated and maintained by Ameresco under a 25-year contract. The energy generated will be used entirely on-site, providing the base with long-term energy security and resilience. In addition to reducing emissions, the project is expected to save the base approximately CAD $1.3 million annually in utility costs.The project is part of Canada's Federal Buildings Initiative, which seeks to improve the energy efficiency and sustainability of federal buildings across the country. The initiative at Gagetown is particularly significant given the size of the base, which encompasses more than 200 buildings with a total floor area exceeding 525,000 square meters.Ameresco will design, engineer, procure, and construct the solar system, integrating it smoothly with the base's existing electrical infrastructure. The system is equipped with advanced controls and monitoring technology to optimize performance throughout its lifecycle. The project is expected to be completed by June 2025, and Ameresco will provide full operations and maintenance services for the system over the next 25 years, ensuring long-term performance and cost savings."We're proud to partner with the Department of National Defence on this important project," said Bob McCullough, President of Ameresco Canada. "This solar energy solution is more than about powering Gagetown today — it's about creating a cleaner, more sustainable future for Canada. By investing in renewable energy, we're helping the country move closer to its long-term sustainability goals while delivering reliable, cost-effective power for years to come."For more information about Ameresco and its renewable energy solutions, visit www.ameresco.com.About Ameresco, Inc.Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering diversified generation solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.The announcement of a customer's project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of Ameresco's overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in Ameresco's overall total project backlog. This project was included in Ameresco's previously reported contracted backlog as of September 30, 2024.