Nuvation Energy Surpasses 1 GWh of Battery Management Systems

Fueled by the growing demand for safe and reliable battery management systems, Nuvation Energy has been at the forefront of the industry since developing their first BMS in 2008. Now shipping their fifth generation, the G5 BMS, Nuvation Energy continues to lead the industry with the world's first configurable UL 1973 Recognized BMS and the only utility-scale North American BMS available for purchase."Surpassing 1 GWh of deployments is a testament to the trust our customers place in our battery management systems." - Michael Worry, CEO/CTO of Nuvation EnergyWhile some battery management systems are rebranded offshore products, Nuvation Energy has always designed and manufactured its technology entirely in the U.S. and Canada. This ensures full transparency, intensive quality control, and compliance with the industry's most rigorous standards. With in-house high-voltage labs in both Ontario and California, Nuvation Energy also provides design, integration, and testing for energy storage system development."Reliable energy storage solutions start with technology that's designed and manufactured in North America," said Michael Worry, CEO/CTO of Nuvation Energy. "Surpassing 1 GWh of deployments is a testament to the trust our customers place in our battery management systems."With hundreds of installations worldwide, Nuvation Energy has earned its reputation as a trusted partner for battery management systems for large-scale energy storage.More information on our battery management systems can be found here: https://nuvationenergy.com/battery-management-systems/About Nuvation EnergyNuvation Energy provides battery management systems, energy management controllers, and design services to system integrators and battery manufacturers. Nuvation accelerates energy storage with advanced products and highly knowledgeable staff that provide services to resolve the technical challenges typically associated with developing energy storage solutions.To learn more about Nuvation Energy, visit https://www.nuvationenergy.com.